IRFU remembers landmark home fixture in Leinster Cricket Club

To mark the hosting of Ireland’s inaugural home Men’s Rugby international fixture on 13th December 1875, the IRFU hosted a reception in Leinster Cricket Club, Rathmines on Wednesday afternoon.

IRFU President Declan Madden was joined by IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts, IRFU 150 Working Group Chair Paul Dean and other IRFU representatives to present Leinster Cricket Club President Declan O’Brien with a plaque to commemorate the historic fixture.

A number of guests mingled and reflected on the long association with international rugby in the Dublin sports venue, with the two Presidents reflecting on the ties that bind.

Ireland’s first home Men’s match took place against England 10 months after the first international fixture against the same opponents in London and was part of a series of early rugby internationals between the two countries. Due to the unsuitability of Lansdowne Road at the time, the match was held at the cricket ground with England winning the match, by a final score of one goal, one drop goal, and one try to nil.

With the IRFU 150 celebrations drawing to a close this month, it was a fitting occasion to look back on the journey that the Men’s international game in Ireland has undertaken.