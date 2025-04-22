Ulster To Bid Farewell To Double-Centurions O’Connor And Warwick

At Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship home fixture against the Hollywoodbets Sharks, Ulster Rugby will thank eight senior Men’s players who are departing the province at the end of the season.

Supporters will have the chance to say a fond farewell to the senior Men’s players confirmed by Ulster as this season’s leavers:

Corrie Barrett (9 caps)

John Cooney (154)

Reuben Crothers (7)

Michael McDonald (1)

Alan O’Connor (210)

Matthew Rea (111)

Kieran Treadwell (177)

Andrew Warwick (209)

Ulster Rugby has also confirmed that five Academy players, Rory Telfer, Zac Solomon, Jack Boal, Cameron Doak, and Ben McFarlane, will also be leaving following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, said: “On behalf of Ulster Rugby, I would like to say thank you to the players leaving us at the end of this season.

“Each player has made an important and positive contribution, both on and off the field.

“We look forward to joining our supporters on Saturday night to celebrate their contributions for the province and wish them all the very best for their next chapters.”

Cunningham paid specific tribute to five of Ulster’s longest serving players who are set to depart after years of service.

“I think supporters will join me in thanking Al, Andy, Kieran, John, and Matty for their time at Ulster Rugby. Between them, they have amassed over 850 caps in the jersey and will leave behind some big shoes to fill.

“Al and ‘Waz’ have been superb role models in the way they go about their work with a no-nonsense attitude and total commitment to the jersey over the years.

“Both players hit the milestone of reaching over 200 caps for Ulster Rugby earlier this season, becoming members of that special club.

“John and ‘Treaders’ made a huge impact on the senior team since joining us, and made every Ulster supporter proud when they went on to represent Ireland on international duty. I know John will miss the chants of ‘Cooney’ ringing around Ravenhill!

“Matty has given his all for the shirt since he joined after impressing in the AIL with Ballymena, and like the others mentioned, he can be incredibly proud of his contributions over the years while finishing his time strongly this season.”

Gavin Hogg, Ulster Rugby’s Academy Manager, also paid tribute to the five departing Academy players for their efforts, adding: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the departing players for their dedication and effort shown during their time within our pathway.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed watching how they have developed not only as rugby players, but as young men and we wish them all the best in their future careers, whether that be on or off the pitch.”

ULSTER RUGBY – 2024/25 DEPARTING PLAYERS: ALAN O’CONNOR Known affectionately as ‘Big Al’, the experienced lock has been a key member of the Ulster team since making his senior debut against Leinster back in 2012. O’Connor joined the Ulster Academy after impressing for Ireland Under-20s and secured a senior contract for the 2016/17 season. He was named Ulster’s Player of the Year in 2021, and was awarded the URC’s Tackle Machine award for the 2021/22 season, after he made an incredible 195 tackles across the campaign with a success rate of 97.5%. The Skerries man has captained the team over 70 times, and earlier this season he hit over 200 appearances for the province, thus cementing himself in Ulster Rugby’s history books.

ANDREW WARWICK A dependable and strong prop, Warwick has been a key member of Ulster’s front row for over a decade. The 34-year-old Ballymena native broke into the senior side back in 2014, after playing All-Ireland League rugby with Ballymena RFC. A strong scrummager and set-piece player, he has given his all to the jersey down the years, and earlier this season he reached the 200-cap milestone for his province, marking an amazing achievement for the man who does not love the limelight.

KIERAN TREADWELL Treadwell first joined Ulster back in 2016 after he showed potential with both the Ireland Under-18s and England Under-20s. The Irish-qualified second row quickly established himself within the senior squad with his strong lineout calling, high work-rate, and his carrying ability. The Sutton-born 29-year-old won 11 caps for Ireland on the international stage, including being a part of the 2022 tour of New Zealand and a member of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam-winning squad. Treadwell has accumulated over 175 caps for Ulster, and will return to Gallagher Premiership club Harlequins this summer.

JOHN COONEY Cooney joined the province from Connacht in the summer of 2017, and quickly became a fan favourite with his outstanding performances and match-winning goal-kicking contributions. With over 1000 points scored, he has made an indelible impact at Ulster, where he was included in the URC Team of the Year five times and nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award in 2020. The 34-year-old scrum half has received numerous accolades at the annual Ulster Rugby Awards over his eight seasons, including the province’s Player of the Year honour twice, and he was chosen as the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year on three occasions. During his time at Ulster, he was also capped 11 times by Ireland. He will be moving to French side Brive this summer after eight years with the Ulstermen.

MATTHEW REA A former Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with Ballymena Academy in 2010, Rea joined Ulster back in 2012 on a development deal after impressing for Ballymena in the All-Ireland League. A physical and aggressive back rower, he has made over 100 appearances for his home province and has played alongside his younger brother, Marcus, for the senior side over the years.

REUBEN CROTHERS A former Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam and Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup-winning captain, Crothers steps away from the professional game at the end of the season after making seven appearances for the senior team. The 23-year-old back rower came through Ulster’s Academy, and made his senior debut against Connacht in 2023.

CORRIE BARRETT A former Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with Royal Belfast Academical Institution in 2015/16, Barrett joined the Ulster senior squad after a trial period last summer. The 26-year-odl prop had previously been involved in the Ulster Rugby pathway at Under-19 and ‘A’ level before playing in the English Championship with Bedford Blues and Doncaster Knights. He played nine times for the Ulstermen this season.