Jack Aungier Added To Ireland Men’s Squad For Summer Tour

Uncapped tighthead prop Jack Aungier has been called up to replace his Connacht teammate Finlay Bealham for Ireland’s two Test summer tour of Georgia (5th July) and Portugal (12th July).

Bealham was today added to the British & Irish Lions Squad replacing the injured Zander Fagerson.

Lansdowne FC man Aungier has previously featured for Emerging Ireland on the tour to South Africa last autumn. He also trained with the Ireland Men’s squad during the recent Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The former St. Fintan’s High School player has made 88 appearances for Connacht since signing for them in 2020 having come through the Leinster academy where he made five senior appearances. He scored a try on his debut against Ulster at Aviva stadium in August 2020.

Ireland Men’s Squad – Summer Tour 2025

Player/Club/Province/Caps

Forwards (18):

Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

Jack Aungier (Lansdowne/Connacht*

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(2)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)*

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)*

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Backs (14):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

Training Panellists:

James McNabney (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

*denotes uncapped

#denotes having been called up after the official squad selection

Ireland Summer Tour Fixtures

Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Georgian Rugby Union – here.

Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (kick off 7pm local, same Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Portugal Rugby Union – here.