Finlay Bealham Called Up To Lions Squad Ahead Of Portugal Training Camp

The first available players for the 2025 British & Irish Lions assembled in Dublin ahead of a six-day training camp in Portugal.

The squad will travel to Quinta da Lago tomorrow, with those involved in the Premiership Rugby and URC finals, joining the squad in Ireland next week ahead of the 1888 Cup match in Dublin against Argentina.

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors tight-head prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the Tour with a calf injury, with Ireland and Connacht’s Finlay Bealham called up to replace him.

England’s Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour will also travel to Portugal to train with the squad.

Saracens hooker George was a Lions Tourist in 2017 and 2021 – while Sale Sharks prop Opoku-Fordjour made his debut for England against Japan last November.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

“It’s tough on Zander to miss out so close to the Tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group. This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that. But it’s great to finally be at the stage where we can get onto the training ground and get to work with these players.

“Portugal will be really important for us as we look to get our house in order with only a few training sessions before we take on Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin.”

The British & Irish Lions Squad (Portugal Camp)

Forwards:

Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks/England)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

2025 British & Irish Lions Fixtures

20/06/25: 1888 Cup – Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 8pm

2025 Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Series

28/06/25: Western Force v The Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth, KO 10:45am

02/07/25: Queensland Reds v The Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 10:45am

05/07/25: NSW Waratahs v The Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, KO 10:45am

09/07/25: ACT Brumbies v The Lions, Gio Stadium, Canberra, KO 10:45am

12/07/25: Invitational AU & NZ v The Lions, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, KO 10:15am

19/07/25: Wallabies v The Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 10:45am

22/07/25: First Nations & Pasifika XV v The Lions, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, KO 10:45am

26/07/25: Wallabies v The Lions, MCG, Melbourne, KO 10:45am

02/08/25: Wallabies v The Lions, Accor Stadium, Sydney, KO 10:45am