‘Knockout Rugby Is Different’ – Baird

It’s the business end of the season and it’s where Leinster want to be says semi-finaly Player of the Match Ryan Baird.

An outstanding peformance yielded a well deserved award as Leinster powered to a 37-19 victory against Glasgow Warriors but Baird his hungry for more as Leinster prepare for an incredible BKT URC Grand Final at Croke Park on Saturday – tickets on sale here.

“Knockouts are different,” Baird told LeinsterRugby.ie “You only have to win by a point to get through. You don’t have to score four tries to get five points and move on to the next league match.

“If you win by a point, you win the match. It’s very much a case of ‘let’s just win’.”

It’s hard to tell from game to game what number will appear on Baird’s back. Adept at both flanker and the second row, the 25-year-old has worn four, five and six this season.

“It’s great to be playing. It’s what you want towards the end of the season,” he says. “You want to be given the opportunity to be a part of a team that can try to win a trophy. I’m very excited.

“There are a few different changes between playing second row and at number six, on both sides of the ball. You’ll see me out on the wings a little bit more when I’m playing at six.

“For defense and attack, it’s a slightly different role. In the second row, you’re generally more in the mix and getting involved. But to be honest, once the game gets going, it’s so unstructured that you just don’t know where you’re going to find yourself.

“There’s a general principle that I try to follow, which is to help serve. I just want to get on the pitch. I don’t care where it is.”

That desire to serve and to help has led Baird to become something of a mentor to some of the younger players coming up. Second rows Alan Spicer and Billy Corrigan have both cited Baird as someone who has guided them as they try to navigate the world of professional rugby for the first time. It’s a mentality adopted from his own experiences in the Academy system.

“When I was coming in — and still to this day — Josh van der Flier was a guy who helped me out loads,” he says. “Particularly in the mental side of the game, just how to keep things simple and not over complicated.

“You know, monkey see, monkey do. I saw Josh being a good friend and a good teammate to me, so I felt it was the right thing to do.

“It’s just the progression. I’ve gone into a more senior role now. I’m 25 and I’ve been in here for five years. I definitely have a bit of experience that I can share with the young crop.

“It’s really nice to do it as well, because you see the growth that they can get out of it. It’s very satisfying.”

In particular, Baird has been credited with helping the younger players understand the intricacies of the lineout. While his 6ft 7in frame makes him an obvious option as a jumper, it’s clear he relishes the tactical side of the set piece battle.

“The lineout is just a game of chess,” he says. “You’re looking at body language, different entries whether you’re running in at speed or not and trying to catch the opposition off guard.

“They’re fun. Anytime we’re doing lineouts in training, I just have a smile on my face because it’s like psychological warfare out there. I just try to get on the good end of it.”

When he’s not busy working on his lineout calls, Baird clears his head by exploring the great outdoors with his girlfriend, Ally, and his golden retriever, Mackenzie. Especially at the business end of the season, it’s important to find a way to decompress and recharge.

“I love connecting with nature, if it’s for a swim or going to the park with Mackenzie,” he says. “It just helps put great perspective on everything. It gives you a little sense of freedom that you can go out and be yourself, and it doesn’t really matter.

“As long as you’re going out with the right intentions to be a kind and good person and you give it your best, you’re going to be fine.

“This morning, I woke up early and instead of lying in bed for half an hour, I got up and went with my girlfriend to Dún Laoghaire for a swim at 6am. The sun was rising, the tide was full and it was just me, Ally and Mackenzie. It was gorgeous.”

The calm before the storm of playoff rugby.