Lancaster Announced As New Connacht Men’s Head Coach

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have announced the appointment of Stuart Lancaster as the province’s new Men’s head coach.

Having signed a two-year contract, Lancaster comes to Connacht with a wealth of coaching experience at the highest level of the sport, across all three major European leagues and at international level.

He most recently served as head coach of Racing 92 in France, and before then enjoyed a hugely successful seven-year spell as senior coach of Leinster Rugby.

With primary responsibility for the day-to-day coaching of the team, he helped lead Leinster to four consecutive PRO14 titles and four Champions Cup final appearances, including victory in the 2018 decider.

He made the move to Leinster after four years as head coach of the England Men’s team, with whom he led for four Six Nations campaigns and the 2015 Rugby World Cup in his native country.

He was appointed to that role after four years as the RFU’s Head of Elite Player Development, where his primary remit was to help young players realise their potential at club and international level.

Lancaster began his coaching career over 20 years ago, as Head of Academy at Leeds RFUC. He was then appointed head coach of the Leeds Tykes in 2006, leading them to promotion to the English Premiership in his first year in charge. After a further year in the role, he was promoted to the RFU.

As head coach at Connacht, Lancaster will also have responsibility for defence, thereby completing the province’s coaching team for next season.

Joining him will be new attack coach Rod Seib, scrum & contact coach Cullie Tucker, and lineout & maul coach John Muldoon.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Lancaster said:

I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the west of Ireland with my wife Nina. “Connacht is a province with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the professional Men’s team programme. “I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent. “Ever since my initial conversations with Willie (Ruane), David (Humphreys), and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.

“There’s also the fantastic new facilities here at the new High Performance Centre and Dexcom Stadium, which will further enable us to realise those goals.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”

Connacht Rugby CEO Ruane stated:

Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby, and we are absolutely thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre. “He has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions. “His coaching philosophy and his vision for how the game should be played, perfectly matches our own values and our own ambition.

“In addition to Stuart, who will also coach defence, we are equally excited by the recent appointment of Billy Millard as General Manager of Performance, and Rod Seib as our new attack coach.

“Coupled with the excellent coaches we already have in place, in Colm Tucker and John Muldoon, we believe we have a coaching team that will give our players the perfect platform to fulfil their potential and achieve the success that we are all collectively striving for.

“After just recently moving into our new High Performance Centre, the coming year promises to be among the most historic in the province’s history, as we mark our 140th anniversary in December and the impending completion of the Dexcom Stadium redevelopment.

“Needless to say, there is a lot to be excited about, and I have no doubt that everyone will share that same sense of excitement and help make this a year to remember.”

IRFU Performance Director Humphreys added: “Stuart is a hugely talented coach with a proven track record in developing young talent and in delivering high performing and successful teams.

It was clear in the recruitment process of his knowledge and enthusiasm for Irish Rugby, and this appointment will be a huge boost to the game in Ireland. With plans accelerating off the pitch around their new facilities, it is a significant coup and a real statement of intent for Connacht Rugby. On behalf of the IRFU, I am delighted to welcome Stuart back to Ireland and wish him well for the coming seasons.”

Lancaster will take up the role in time for the beginning of pre-season training in July, and will be formally presented to the media and wider Connacht supporters next month.