Australian Seib Announced As Connacht Senior Assistant Coach

Australian Rod Seib has been confirmed as the new Connacht Men’s senior assistant coach, with responsibility for team attack, from the 2025/26 season.

An experienced coach at both club and international level, Seib joins from the ACT Brumbies where he has served as their senior assistant coach since 2020, with responsibility for team attack.

He was also head coach of the Australia Men’s ‘A’ team that played two fixtures during the recent November internationals.

Born in Brisbane, Seib has enjoyed a lengthy coaching career, working up through the ranks in the Australian rugby system.

From 2012 to 2016 he coached Sunnybank Rugby in the Queensland Premier League, before taking up head coach roles at Brisbane City and Queensland Country in the Australian National Rugby Championship (NRC).

In 2019 he was appointed head coach of the Queensland Reds Men’s Academy team, where he coached current Connacht back Byron Ralston.

In 2020 he joined the Brumbies as attack coach under Dan McKellar, where he coached Mack Hansen amongst others, before being promoted to senior assistant coach under Stephen Larkham.

Under his guidance with the Brumbies coaching team, the Canberra-based outfit reached the grand final of the 2021 Super Rugby AU campaign, and enjoyed three consecutive seasons of Super Rugby Pacific top four finishes from 2022 to 2024.

Commenting on his move north to Connacht Rugby, Seib said: “Moving to Ireland and Connacht is an enormous opportunity which I was delighted to accept.

“Rugby in Ireland is on a crest of a wave, and Connacht is a province with great belief and ambition to achieve big things in the years ahead.

“I had some positive discussions with Pete (Wilkins) about where I can help, and after analysing the team and their style of play I think it’s the perfect step in the next stage of my career. I’m looking forward to making the move and to help bring success to Connacht.”

Connacht head coach Wilkins added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rod to Connacht from next season. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level of Southern Hemisphere rugby.

“His coaching philosophy is well suited to the attacking rugby that we look to play here at Connacht.

“He also has a strong track record of developing young players and helping them fulfil their potential, something that will always be important to us in terms of the model we pursue.

“I look forward to welcoming Rod and his family to the province, and I know they’ll be well received by all in Connacht Rugby and the wider community.”