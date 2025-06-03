Martin Casts Net Wide For Leinster Women’s Summer Programme

Leinster Women’s head coach Ben Martin has selected an extended 65-player training squad ahead of this summer’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship .

For his first squad announcement since taking over as head coach of the senior team, Martin has called up 32 forwards and 33 backs as Leinster begin preparations for their Interprovincial title defence in August.

The initial squad will be reduced towards the end of the month as the Leinster coaches take the chance to cast an eye over a wider range of players, with many of last season’s victorious group unavailable for provincial selection due to this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Hannah O’Connor, who has retired at provincial level after captaining Leinster to back-to-back Interprovincial crowns, is a notable absentee, while six members of this season’s Ireland Under-18 squad are included –Aoibhe Kelly, Heidi Lyons, Leah Nealon, Teniola Onigbode, Kate Noons, and Roisin Ridge..

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Martin said: “I’m very excited to name my first Leinster Women’s squad. It’s a broader squad to start with, and we will reduce it towards the end of next month.

“It is a first step for many of these players towards representative honours and a proud day for them, their clubs, and their families.

“My coaching team and I look forward to seeing them up close and working with them over the coming weeks.

“There are a number of other variables at play this summer like the (Ireland) Under-20s, Sevens, and of course the Women’s Rugby World Cup, so there will be movement over the months ahead.

“But this extended squad will allow us to prepare for the defence of our Interprovincial title which starts on August 10 in Energia Park against Ulster.

“It’s been a busy few months already but I can’t wait to get started and get working with the players over the weeks ahead, and hopefully put in place the building blocks for a good Interpro campaign.”

The four-round Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships kicks off on Sunday, August 10 when Leinster host Ulster at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm).

Martin’s charges will then host arch rivals Munster at Energia Park on Saturday, August 16 (kick-off 2.30pm), before travelling to Dexcom Stadium to take on Connacht on Saturday, August 23 (kick-off 2.30pm).

Finals day will be held on Saturday, August 30 at Energia Park, with the top two teams in the table facing off for the Championship silverware, while the bottom two fight it out for third place.

LEINSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S EXTENDED TRAINING SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:

Backs (33) –

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union)

Alex Connor (Navan)

Amy Rushton (MU Barnhall)

Andi Murphy (Blackrock College)

Aoibhe Kelly (Tullamore)

Ava Usanova (Clontarf)

Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

Caoimhe McCormack (Railway Union)

Cara Martin (Blackrock College)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow)

Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

Emer Sweetnam (MU Barnhall)

Emma Brogan (MU Barnhall)

Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere)

Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

Erin McConnell (Wicklow)

Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

Heidi Lyons (Naas)

Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere)

Julie Nolan (Athy)

Leah Nealon (De La Salle Palmerston)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union)

Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

Roisin Bennett (Edenderry)

Sadhbh Furlong (Greystones)

Shona Byrne (Clondalkin)

Sinead Farrell (MU Barnhall)

Sophie Cullen (Naas)

Teniola Onigbode (Clontarf)

Forwards (32) –

Alice O’Dowd (Old Belvedere)

Ana Iraizoz (Greystones)

Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall)

Aoife Moore (Blackrock College)

Caoimhe Guinan (Suttonians)

Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow)

Carla Cloney (Tullow)

Ciara Short (Wicklow)

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College)

Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere)

Emily Byrne (MU Barnhall)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere)

Julia O’Connor (Suttonians)

Kate Jordan (Blackrock College)

Kate Noons (PortDara)

Katie Layde (Old Belvedere)

Katelynn Doran (MU Barnhall)

Kelly Burke (MU Barnhall)

Lily Byrne (Balbriggan)

Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere)

Louise Carter (Roscrea)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union)

Naoise Smyth (Ashbourne)

Olivia Daly Tallon (Western Force)

Orla Wafer (Blackrock College)

Prudence Isaac (MU Barnhall)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow)

Rebecca Francis (MU Barnhall)

Roisin Ridge (Seapoint)

Rosie Searle (Navan)

Sarah Moody (Blackrock College)

2025/26 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

ROUND 1:

Sunday, August 10 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm

FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 30 –

Games will be played at Energia Park