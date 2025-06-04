Leinster And Munster Represented In URC Elite XV Selection

The 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship ‘Elite XV’ has officially been announced, with three Munster players included and two from semi-finalists Leinster .

The Elite XV is determined by a media vote, and players must have made at least nine appearances to be considered. The media panel is provided with a shortlist of 10 per position by URC StatMaster.

Meanwhile, Vodacom Bulls forward Cameron Hanekom has been selected as the Next-Gen Player of the Season. The prestigious award was voted for by members of the media across all five BKT URC nations.

He joins Ruben van Heerden (Tackle Machine), Tom Farrell (Playmaker), Ioan Lloyd (Gilbert Golden Boot), Harri Millard (OFX Top Try Scorer), and Cam Winnett (Ironman) in winning individual awards for their monumental efforts this season.

The Elite XV selection features three players each from the Vodacom Bulls and Munster, including Playmaker award winner Farrell, and Hanekom, the Next-Gen Player of the Season.

Farrell’s provincial team-mates, Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey, make the line-up, with Munster captain Beirne doing so for the second successive season. RG Snyman joins Beirne in the second row, and the Springbok’s Leinster colleague, Jamie Osborne, fills the full-back position.

No less than nine teams are represented in the Elite XV, with the likes of Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham, the Scarlets’ Blair Murray, and Hollywoodbets Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen also making the cut.

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

This award is to recognise young up-and-coming talent. This category is open to players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the season, and had earned no more than five international caps at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

They must also have played at least nine games in the 2024/25 BKT URC season. Leinster and Ireland prop Jack Boyle was among the nominees.

Hanekom has been a key player for the Vodacom Bulls this season, helping them to finish second in the table and secure a home semi-final this weekend.

In voting for Hanekom, a member of the media said: “Cameron Hanekom is supremely powerful in a thoroughly focused way, whether ripping the ball off the opposition or carrying it up. He has learned to be more selective at the breakdown and has a massive engine. A thrilling runner in space as well.”

Previous winners of this award include Munster’s Jack Crowley (2023/34), Ulster’s Tom Stewart (2022/23) and DHL Stormers forward, Evan Roos (2021/22).

2024/25 BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AWARD WINNERS:

Elite XV: Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Blair Murray (Scarlets); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Craig Casey (Munster Rugby); Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls).

