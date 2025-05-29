Eight New Call-Ups To Daley-Led Ulster Women’s Squad

Ahead of his third season at the helm, Ulster senior Women’s head coach Murray Houston has announced his squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship which will take place in August .

Hooker India Daley, who was a training panellist with the Ireland squad in 2024, has been chosen as captain of the 35-player Ulster group, with second row Brenda Barr appointed as the province’s vice-captain.

Coming back from an ACL tear, Daley is poised to have a big part to play as Ulster bid to bounce back from last year’s fourth place finish. The 23-year-old starred with her charging runs against Connacht in the final play-off, while also scoring two tries during the tournament.

Having gained experienced with the Ireland Under-20s and the Celtic Challenge-winning Wolfhounds, the versatile forward, who can also play in the back row, won the Ulster Women’s Junior Cup with Enniskillen in 2024.

As she prepares to take on the captaincy role with Ulster, Daley, an ambassador for the Ulster Rugby Foundation, said: “It’s an incredible honour to be named captain of the Ulster Women’s team for the coming season.

“Representing my home province has always meant a lot to me, so to now lead the team is something I’m really proud of. I feel lucky to be part of such a special group who are building year on year.

“We’ve got so much talent and potential in this squad. I want us to back ourselves every time we step onto the pitch. We know that we are capable of more than what we’ve shown in recent seasons, and we want to prove that in the upcoming Interpros.”

Ulster will get their Interprovincial campaign underway against defending champions Leinster at Energia Park on Sunday, August 10 (kick-of 2.30pm), before a trip to Dexcom Stadium to face Connacht the following Saturday (kick-off 4.15pm).

Houston’s charges have their only home game against Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 23 (kick-off 4.15pm). The Championship will have another exciting climax with the finals day at Energia Park on Saturday, August 30.

Looking forward to the matches ahead, head coach Houston said: “It’s an exciting time of the year as we get ready to step into the Interprovincial Championship. With it being a Rugby World Cup year, the Ulster players involved with Ireland will not be involved in the Interpros.

“The World Cup will be a great spectacle, particularly for fans across the provinces with the Ireland squad’s great form of late. We wish all those Ulster representatives and the rest of the Ireland squad the best of luck.

“With the absence of the World Cyp hopefuls, it presents an opportunity for players who may not have had the chance previously. There are nine players in our squad who will be looking to get their first cap this summer.”

He added: “India is a great leader on and off the pitch, with her commitment and drive. She and all those involved in the squad understand the great privilege it is to be competing for Ulster.

“We’ve had some great moments in the last couple of years, and have generated some real excitement about Women’s rugby in Ulster. The hard work is about to go up a notch for us to be genuine competitors and provide some real entertainment.”

Several players join the squad on the back of domestic success this year are Katie Hetherington and Siobhan Sheerin, having both been a part of the Clogher Valley squad that lifted the Suzanne Fleming Cup this March at Kingspan Stadium. This marks Sheerin’s first call up to the Ulster Rugby Senior Women’s squad.

Players from Queen’s University have also made their mark this year, with Maebh Clenaghan, Bronach Cassidy, Ellen Patterson, Rachael McIlroy, Ruby Starrett and Sarah Roberts, helping their team secure the Women’s Junior Cup title in a final against Malone, also held at Kingspan Stadium.

There are eight new call-ups to this year’s squad. Joining Sheerin are, Sophie McAllister, Katie Gilmour, Farrah Cartin-McCloskey, Georgia Boyce, Rebecca Beacom, Erin McConalogue, and Cara McLean.

Erin McConalogue, Sophie McAllister and Cara McLean were all involved in the Ulster U18 Girls’ squad last summer, making their senior debut this season. All three players have had a great season, with Sophie receiving a call up for the Wolfhounds, and Erin and Cara both donning a green jersey in the U18 Women’s Six Nations. Cara was the skipper in the Six Nations campaign, leading Ireland to huge victories over England, Italy and Scotland. Cara then went on to win the Ulster Rugby Girls Youth Player of the Year award.

Another award winner, Lucy Thompson returns, having picked up the Ulster Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year award, after an impressive performance in last year’s interprovincial campaign.

A welcome return comes in the form of Niamh Marley, an exciting player that unfortunately suffered a knee injury ahead of last season. It will be good to see her back in the white jersey.

ULSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:

Backs (15) – Abby Moyles, Catherine Martin, Erin McConalogue *, Farrah Cartin McCloskey *, Georgia Boyce *, Katie Gilmour *, Kelly McCormill, Lauren Farrell McCabe, Lucy Thompson, Niamh Marley, Paige Smyth, Rachael McIlroy, Siobhan Sheerin *, Sophie Meeke, Tara O’Neill.

Forwards (20) – Aishling O’Connell, Ava Fannin, Brenda Barr (vice-capt), Bronach Cassidy, Cara McLean *, Christy Hill, Ellen Patterson, India Daley (capt), Katie Hetherington, Keelin Brady, Lauren Maginnes, Maebh Clenaghan, Megan Simpson, Moya Hill, Rebecca Beacom, Ruby Starrett *, Sarah Roberts, Sophie Barrett, Sophie McAlister *, Stacey Sloan.

* Denotes uncapped player

ULSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S COACHING STAFF –

Head Coach: Murray Houston

Contact Skills Coach: Neill Alcorn

Defence Coach: Eric O’Sullivan

AD Coach: Kevin Gallagher

Team Manager: Marianne Breen

Physio: Martin Dunlop