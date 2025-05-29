Bruff Win IRFU 150 Celebration ‘Rugby In The Community’ Prize

As the celebrations of the IRFU’s 150th year reaches their conclusion across all four provinces, the Union is delighted to announce the winner of the ‘Rugby in the Community – Club 150 Day’ video submission.

Congratulations to Bruff RFC for their video which showcased the outstanding work taking place in their Club and exemplified the spirit of rugby in their community.

As part of this initiative, all Clubs were encouraged to open their doors beyond their existing membership to showcase the best of Irish rugby on their social channels.

Specially commissioned IRFU 150 flags and gift packs were distributed to clubs across the island of Ireland to help add some vibrancy and colour to the activities.

The Munster club will receive a €5,000 prize to mark their efforts to showcase the story of their Club.

The winning entry is below and you can watch the original on instagram here.

The IRFU would like to acknowledge all of the excellent submissions which were shared across IRFU Grassroots page on Instagram in recent weeks. Our thanks to the Clubs for their efforts on this submission and for all their hard work in growing the Game nationally.