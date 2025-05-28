Beirne And Dalton Win Rugby Player Ireland Awards

Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Dalton were recognised as the Men’s and Women’s Player’s Player of the Year at the Rugby Players Ireland awards ceremony held in Aviva Stadium tonight.

A cornerstone for both Munster Rugby and Ireland, Tadhg Beirne was this evening recognised by his fellow players as the OCC Consulting Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year 2025. An increasingly influential figure, Beirne was nominated alongsidef Tom Farrell, Jamison Gibson-Park and Irish captain Caelan Doris for the award. Recently called up to his second Lions tour, Beirne was absent on the night as Munster prepare to take on the Sharks this weekend in South Africa.

Beirne commented: “I’m honoured to be named as the OCC Consulting Men’s Players’ Player of the Year. It comes as quite a surprise given that Caelan, Tom and Jamison have all had brilliant seasons. To be chosen by my fellow Rugby Players Ireland members makes this award even more meaningful, and I really appreciate their support and acknowledgement.”

Meanwhile, Aoife Dalton was named the OCC Consulting Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year following a hugely impactful campaign in the Irish midfield across 2024/25. At just 22, Dalton has already been established as a key figure in an Irish dressing room that is set to up the ante ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England later this year.

Speaking as she claimed the Players’ Player award, Dalton said:

“It’s a very exciting time to be involved with this group of players. To be recognised by them at such a crucial time for this team is hard to put into words. When I first came into camp, I could sense that something was beginning to build and I think we have started to see the fruits of that over recent months both collectively and individually, through the performances of my fellow nominees Amee-Leigh, Niamh and Dorothy.”

Many of the biggest names in Irish rugby were present at the Aviva Stadium tonight, as former players Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble reflected on an eventful campaign, on and off the field.

Having made a try-scoring return to international action following two ACL injuries and the birth of her son Caolán, Eimear Considine announced her retirement during the season. To mark both her Irish sporting legacy and longstanding contribution to mental wellbeing discourse in Ireland, Considine was presented with the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award as Tackle Your Feelings kicked off its ten-year anniversary celebrations.

Another to make their comeback this season was Dan Sheehan who picked up from where he left off upon his return with a powerful effort against England for which he took home the MSL Mercedes-Benz Ballsbridge Men’s XVs Try of the Year.

Anna McGann was the winner of the AIB Corporate Banking Women’s XVs Try of the Year for finishing off a sweeping team effort against Italy in the Six Nations.

Having been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup later this year, Erin King was given a morale boost by her teammates who voted her as their Energia Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year. It follows her World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year last November.

Meanwhile, Leinster Rugby and Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast was named as the Nevin Spence Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year. Connacht Rugby captain Cian Prendergast (a previous winner) was on hand to present the award to his younger brother.

Further accolades were presented on the night to Dylan O’Grady who was named as the TritonLake Men’s 7s Players’ Player of the Year, and Lucinda Kinghan who was named the TritonLake Women’s 7s Players’ Player of the Year.

Ireland’s Triple Crown success was named as the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year with Irish captain Caelan Doris closing out the evening by accepting the award on behalf of his teammates.

Rugby Players Ireland Executive Board Member, Iain Henderson said: “While this season has brought its share of challenges both on and off the field, it’s also been a year marked by plenty of individual standout achievements across the game. It’s important that we celebrate them and use this as an opportunity to look ahead with real optimism. There’s still work to do, but through the support of Rugby Players Ireland, the steps being taken show a collective commitment to moving the game forward.”

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland added: “A Rugby Players Ireland Award represents the highest individual accolade a player can receive in our game. To be named by your peers in this way is the ultimate mark of respect. My congratulations to all of our winners tonight. At Rugby Players Ireland, we work to ensure players’ voices and efforts are recognised and supported. These awards celebrate not only talent but the influence and standards set behind the scenes that help to drive our game forward.”