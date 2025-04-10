Ireland To Return To Cork And Belfast For Women’s Rugby World Cup Send-Off Fixtures

The IRFU is delighted to announce the addition of two Test matches to Ireland’s summer schedule, providing valuable preparation opportunities for Scott Bemand ‘s side ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 .

Ireland will welcome Guinness Women’s Six Nations rivals Scotland to Virgin Media Park on Saturday, 2 August before going head-to-head with Canada in their final warm-up match before Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, 9 August at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The back-to-back Test matches will conclude Ireland’s pre-season preparations ahead of their departure for England and provide supporters with the chance to get behind the team in two exciting send-off matches on home soil.

Head Coach Bemand will assemble an extended training squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in June to begin preparations for the tournament, with the outings against Scotland and number two ranked side Canada forming a key part of the team’s build-up to their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, 24 August.

Ireland will then face further Pool C outings against Spain in Northampton on Sunday, 31 August and New Zealand in Brighton on Sunday, 7 September.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Bemand said: “We are delighted to confirm our two warm-up fixtures against quality opposition in the build up to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Our pre-season block that will run throughout June and July in Dublin will be designed to test and prepare the extended squad, ensuring we are in the best possible shape for the tournament ahead, and getting the opportunity for valuable match minutes and exposure is vitally important.

“Additionally, to get the chance to play two home matches before departing for England is an exciting prospect as we want to engage and connect with our supporters, building on the strong level of support we have received throughout the current Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign. We look forward to returning to Cork and Belfast in August and growing our wave further ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

Kick-off times and broadcast and ticket details for Ireland’s two Summer Test matches will be confirmed in due course.

Additionally, the IRFU is pleased to confirm the fixture schedule for the 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, which will take place over four consecutive weekends in August as part of the same season structure as last year.

The four-round series gets underway on Sunday, August 10 in Dublin as defending champions Leinster go head-to-head with Ulster at Energia Park (Kick-off 2.30pm) before Munster welcome Connacht to Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 4.15pm).

The Finals Day will take place on Saturday, 30 August in Energia Park.

IRFU Head of Women’s Development, Amanda Greensmith, commented: “The quality, competitiveness and excitement has been building year-on-year in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and after the success of last year’s competition in the August window, we’re pleased to roll out this season’s schedule in conjunction with our High Performance Programme.

“It is a hugely exciting year for Women’s Rugby and August promises to be a particularly busy month in the calendar as our domestic season kicks into gear, followed by two home matches for our National Team and then Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“The support of Vodafone as title sponsor and of TG4 and BBC NI in broadcasting the Championship has been a real positive in recent years as the competition, teams and players are given the platform to showcase themselves to a wider audience, growing the sport and building exciting momentum behind the Women’s game at a vital time.”

Summer Test Matches – Ireland Fixtures:

Saturday, 2 August: Ireland v Scotland, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Saturday, 9 August: Ireland v Canada, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Ireland Fixtures:

Sunday, 24 August: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

Sunday, 31 August: Ireland v Spain, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

Sunday, 7 September: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1:

Sunday, 10 August: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, 10 August: Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

Round 2:

Saturday, 16 August: Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Saturday, 16 August: Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

Round 3:

Saturday, 23 August: Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Saturday, 23 August: Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm

Finals Day: