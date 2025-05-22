IRFU Coaching Courses and Education Store Available ahead of Next Season

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is calling on passionate rugby enthusiasts to get involved in coaching at their local rugby club or school and play a key role in shaping the next generation of players. Whether you’re a former player or simply a fan of the game, coaching offers a rewarding opportunity to give back to the sport you love and contribute to the vibrant rugby community across Ireland.

The IRFU offers a variety of coaching courses around the country and supports for new coaches, ensuring you have the tools to succeed and grow in your role. No matter your level of experience, there’s a place for you in the coaching team. Together, we can continue to grow the game at every level.

Click here to find a rugby coaching course near you.

Becoming an Irish Rugby Coach:

Coaching goes beyond teaching technical skills; it’s about instilling the core values of rugby —Respect, Inclusivity, Integrity, Fun and Excellence. By becoming a coach, you will help develop not only better players but better people, who carry these values with them both on and off the pitch.

IRFU National Coach Development Manager, Jamie Turkington highlights the ongoing support and resources available to rugby coaches in Ireland,

“When you become a coach within Irish Rugby, we provide resources to support you in your role. This includes access to courses, workshops and online learning modules through Gainline the IRFU home of learning; all helping develop your understanding of coaching, the game, and ultimately maximise your coaching impact and provide your players with a great rugby experience.”

Along with the coaching course, the IRFU also offers ongoing support through the Education Store – the one stop shop for all education and development support required to become qualified as an Irish rugby coach. The education store hosts enrolment for all courses, workshops, online modules including the new safeguarding 1 course and access to the newly added open learn modules from The Open University.

Enrolling on one of our IRFU Coaching Courses or Active Coach Badge workshops automatically registers you on ‘GAINLINE’, the IRFU’s eLearning platform where you can view and track your own progress towards a coaching Award or badge, access helpful practical resources to support your coaching and seek out further learning opportunities.

IRFU eLearning and Digital Coordinator, Agustina Bruno-Videla added,

“Earning an IRFU coaching qualification isn’t just a tick-box exercise – it’s our assurance to every player, parent and club that the person leading the session has proven knowledge of the game, meets the required safeguarding standards and is committed to ongoing personal development and the provision of a quality coaching experience.”

IRFU Coaching Qualifications and Accreditation: