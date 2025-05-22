Murray And O’Mahony Called Up For Barbarians Debuts Against South Africa

Ireland greats Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony , along with former New Zealand captain Sam Cane , have been revealed as the first players included in the Barbarians Men’s squad to play South Africa in Cape Town next month.

The trio of Test centurions, who have 352 international caps to their name, will make their Barbarian FC debuts against the reigning World champions in June.

The fixture at DHL Stadium on Saturday, June 28 kicks off South Africa’s 2025 international season, and tickets, which are selling fast, are available exclusively from Ticketmaster.

O’Mahony played the first of his 114 Tests for Ireland in 2012, captained his country from flanker, and was a member of their squad in five Six Nations Championship title wins. He announced his retirement in February, alongside Murray, and Cian Healy.

A natural leader and a dynamic back rower, the 35-year-old Cork native also played one Test for the British & Irish Lions, captaining them against New Zealand in 2017.

Limerick man Murray, like O’Mahony a stalwart of home province Munster, made his international debut in 2011, and played 125 Tests for Ireland and eight for the British & Irish Lions.

A highly intelligent and skilful scrum half, the 36-year-old featured in all three Tests against South Africa in 2021, and toured Australia (2013) and New Zealand (2017). He is set to pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster contract in July.

Cane, a member of New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2015, plays with Cheslin Kolbe at Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan. The flanker made his debut for the All Blacks in 2012, and finished his international career with 104 caps.

Robbie Deans, the Barbarians head coach, commented: “We are in the process of finalising a really exciting squad for the match against the Springboks in Cape Town at the end of June.

“It will be a blend of high-profile global international stars, and other standout performers from European clubs, Super Rugby teams, and the Japanese league.

“Conor and Peter have been an integral part of the Irish team for nearly 15 years, and both have amassed over hundred caps for their country and represented the British & Irish Lions on a number of tours.

“Sam is also a Test centurion, played in the last three Rugby World Cups, and captained the All Blacks from 2020 to 2023.

“All three players’ experience and leadership qualities will be invaluable during the week, both on and off the field, and I am delighted they have agreed to play for the Barbarians in this historic game.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus, who coached Murray and O’Mahony at Munster between 2016 and 2017, added: “The Barbarians have named the first three players who will be running out onto the pitch, and we have no doubt they will name several more top-class players in the coming weeks, so this match will set the tone for us to switch into full-out competitive mode from the outset.

“I’ve worked with Conor and Peter before and we know Sam very well – they are world class players and will provide us with a great test at the start of a big season.

“We are very excited about the season ahead, and as a team, we are blessed to enjoy such passionate support from our fans throughout the country.

“We are busy putting the building blocks in place for the season, which starts in a little over a month against the Barbarians.”