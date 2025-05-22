Bective Retain Coaching Team For #EnergiaAIL Return

Following a hugely successful first season at the helm, Ben Manion will continue as Bective Rangers head coach for their eagerly-awaited return to the Energia All-Ireland League .

Bective are set to compete in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C in 2025/26, having won the All-Ireland League Provincial Championship last month thanks to a barnstorming 39-34 play-off final victory over Thomond.

They regained their senior status after last gracing the All-Ireland League in 2018, capping off a year to remember which also saw them lift the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup, the Leinster League Division 1A trophy, and the Spencer Cup.

Australian native Manion, who previously coached Enniscorthy and Old Belvedere in the All-Ireland League, will be assisted again by forwards coach Peter O’Donnell and backs coach Rory O’Loughlin as the trio remain in charge of Bective’s senior Men’s squad.

With the coaches clearly keen to build on the team’s recent triumphs, this positive announcement underscores Bective’s unified ‘one club’ approach, ensuring a cohesive and progressive environment for what is an ambitious group of players.

“The retention of our existing players is a significant boost, and our recruitment efforts are progressing well,” said Manion. “The boys put in so much work this past season that the foundations are there, the building blocks are all there.

“We can start to put some more stepping stones on to it and really start to take them forward. We’re genuinely excited about the challenge of competing in Division 2C, and are focused on climbing the league table.”

Reflecting on Bective’s unprecendented quadruple, he added: “It was a memorable season. We came in, all three of us (coaches) came in new. We knew there was a challenge, but we knew there was a team that was ready to win.

“It was an AIL club in everything, just got stuck in purgatory which we talked about a lot. We did our little bits and pieces, but we had a playing group that bought in and worked hard.

“They enjoyed themselves and fought hard for one another. We started winning, and winning solves everything – we just grew from there. So now it’s about momentum and taking the next step.”

Former Ashbourne and Buccaneers head coach O’Donnell is looking forward to getting even more out of the Rangers pack. He said they are in a ‘strong position’ with the emergence of forwards like prop Conor Kelly, who played for Leinster ‘A’ in recent weeks.

Former Leinster and Ireland back O’Loughlin relished his return to the club where he started playing mini rugby. The 31-year-old pointed to the first 20 minutes against Thomond as ‘the best they had played all year’, and ‘that’s the level we’ll hopefully be able to start next season with’.

“Being back at Bective and achieving what we did this year was incredible,” he said. “We have a talented back-line, and with some exciting new faces and potential surprises, we’re confident in our ability to compete with the best in Division 2C.”

Manion’s side have a number of exciting league fixtures to plan for, with Malahide and Monkstown providing some juicy Dublin derbies. There will be trips to Munster and Ulster, including Cork clubs Midleton and Dolphin, the two closest finishers behind Enniscorthy, this year’s champions.

Thomond also joined Bective in earning promotion, getting the better of Omagh Academicals in the promotion/relegation decider, so the battle to follow in the footsteps of ‘Scorthy is sure to be fiercely competitive.

Ben Kealy, a member of Bective’s Rugby Council, commented: “The club is absolutely delighted to have our accomplished coaching team back for the new season.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Louis Magee Jnr for his valuable contributions to the squad over the past few seasons, and warmly welcome Ben Ryan and Sean Geraghty to the 2nd XV coaching team (led by Titapu Pairama-Lewington).”

Along with the continued support of Snow Technologies as the club’s main sponsor, Bective have also announced a new partnership with Macron as their official club kit provider for the upcoming campaign.