IRFU Wins Irish Sport Industry Award

The Federation of Irish Sport proudly hosted the 2025 Irish Sport Industry Awards last night for the eighth annual gathering, recognising outstanding achievements across the Irish sport sector.

Held in Dublin and attended by industry leaders, sponsors, and Government representatives, the ceremony celebrated innovation, leadership, and excellence in sport on and off the field.

The IRFU won in the Best Use of Communications Platform in Sport for the irishrugby+ streaming platform, in partnership with Wiistream.

Launched last September, irishrugby+ provides a dedicated, free-to-access digital home for the Energia All-Ireland League, showcasing the action across the Men’s and Women’s Divisions.

Created by the IRFU, in partnership with Wiistream and supported by Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Innovation programme, the platform has amassed over 35,000 subscribers since its launch.

The evening’s keynote address was delivered by Minister for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue TD, who commended the shortlisted finalists, winners, and all those working in sporting organisations for their vital role in shaping Ireland’s sporting future.

One of the night’s special moments was the presentation of the Outstanding Achievement for Contribution to Irish Sport award to Matt English, who recently stepped down after 17 transformative years as CEO of Special Olympics Ireland.

His leadership has impacted thousands of athletes and families across the country, helping to create a more inclusive sporting landscape.

Other individuals honoured included Neasa Russell, who received the KPMG Women in Sport award for her visionary leadership within Paralympics Ireland and wider advocacy for gender equity in sport.

Meanwhile, Hazel Nolan, Senior News & Sports Broadcaster at FM104, was honoured with the Jimmy Magee Sports Coverage of the Year award, recognising her decades-long dedication to spotlighting Irish sport across multiple platforms.

The coveted title of National Governing Body of the Year went to Badminton Ireland. Emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, Badminton Ireland’s 2022-2028 strategic plan has driven remarkable growth and inclusivity, with membership rising to over 17,300—including 23% from ethnic minorities or first-generation Irish and affiliated clubs increasing to 420.

Mayo Sports Partnership was awarded the Local Sports Partnership of the Year, who have delivered measurable health outcomes, fostered community engagement, and strengthened links between sport and healthcare through a shift toward preventative, community-based physical activity.

The evening also featured two engaging conversations highlighting the power and potential of Irish sport beyond the field of play. Senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn sat down with MC Sean O’Rourke for a fireside conversation to reflect on her journey from RTÉ to the Seanad, sharing insights on sport, advocacy, and public life. This was followed by an insightful panel discussion where Minister Alan Dillon TD, Jill Downey, and Peter McKenna explored sport’s growing economic impact and Ireland’s global opportunity as a host nation for major international events.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Sport and Postal Policy TD, said, “‘The Irish Sport Industry Awards are an important means of showcasing and celebrating the consistent excellence on display in the sports industry in the country.

They are a recognition of the close collaborative relationship between sport and business. I would like to extend my congratulations to the Federation of Irish Sport for the hosting of these awards for what is the 8th time. Looking across all of the finalists for these awards it is easy to see the incredible range of talent and expertise at play, and it gives an insight into the quality of programmes currently on offer throughout the country, and the drive to improve and innovate.”

Federation CEO Mary O’Connor praised the award winners, saying:“This year’s winners reflect the diversity, strength, and heart of Irish sport. From innovation in business to community-driven inclusion, each honouree is helping build a stronger and more impactful sporting ecosystem. We’re especially proud to recognise leaders like Matt English, whose legacy reminds us why we do this work.”

The Federation thanks all sponsors, partners, and guests for making the 2025 Awards a memorable celebration of Irish sporting excellence.