Out-Half Morgan To Leave Ulster By Mutual Consent

The 23 year-old Irish-qualified half-back, who hails from Auckland, New Zealand, joined the province last summer from the Hurricanes, the Wellington-based Super Rugby side.

Morgan made his competitive debut for Ulster in the opening round of the BKT United Rugby Championship, scoring a try in a 20-19 home win over reigning champions Glasgow Warriors.

He added a second try the following week, away to the Emirates Lions, and made a total of 12 starts across the season, including three during the pool stages of the Investec Champions Cup.

However, Jack Murphy has worn Ulster’s number 10 jersey for ten of their last 11 games, and he will go into next season as the province’s first-choice out-half, with Jake Flannery and James Humphreys aiming to provide stiff competition.

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, commented: “Aidan has been the consummate professional during his time here, but as the season unfolded, with opportunities more limited, we have mutually agreed to an early release, which we very amicably believe is in the best interests of both parties.

“We thank Aidan for all his efforts over the past season, and wish him and his partner all the very best for their next chapter.

“Going into the 2025/26 season, we will have three fully contracted out-halves, between 21 and 26 years of age, all of which we need to continue to develop and get the very best out of in the seasons ahead.”

Speaking about his departure, Morgan said: “I want to thank Ulster Rugby fans, the players and staff for the part they have played in welcoming me in since joining last summer.

“I have enjoyed my time here in Belfast with Ulster, learning and growing as a player and a person. Thank you for the great memories, and I wish everyone all the best for the future.”