Coaching News In The Energia All-Ireland League

It has been a busy period on the coaching front in the Energia All-Ireland League as clubs set out their stall for next season. Here is a round-up of some of the recent appointments.

Division 1A club Terenure College caught the headlines earlier this month with the news that former New Zealand international Carlos Spencer is to take over as head coach of their senior Men’s team for next season.

Known for his attacking flair and mercurial talent as a player, Spencer recently assisted the Blues Women’s team as backs coach as they retained the Super Rugby Aupiki crown. He has also worked as an assistant in Men’s Super Rugby with the Lions, the Sharks, and the Hurricanes.

In Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A, Galway Corinthians have appointed Ambrose Conboy as head coach of their senior Men’s team.

A former player at the club and an accomplished coach at both provincial and national level, Galway native Conboy is a high performance coach with IRFU Level 5 coaching accreditation, and has amassed over two decades of experience.

Division 1B outfit Highfield have announced the appointment of former Ireland international James Cronin as their new senior Men’s head coach. The ex-Munster prop, who won an All-Ireland U-18 title with Highfield, will make the move home after his season finishes with Leicester Tigers.

In the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division, Wicklow have made a statement appointment as they aim to build on a season that saw them knocking on the door of a top four finish.

Ben Martin, the newly-announced Leinster Women’s head coach, will come on board with Wicklow as a coaching consultant, supporting Jason Moreton, this season’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year.

Martin is a well known face in All-Ireland League circles having coached both UL Bohemian and Blackrock College to Women’s Division titles, as well as being a player-coach with Kanturk. He won the Women’s Division Coach of the Year award in 2019 when he was with Bohs.

Meanwhile, Malahide’s bid to bounce back from their recent relegation from Men’s Division 2B has already started with the appointment of the experienced Andy Kenny as their new head coach.

A former Malahide player, Kenny’s coaching CV includes working with a number of teams in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

He was forwards coach with the Leinster Women’s team for two years, and was head coach of Old Belvedere Men in Division 1B between 2018 and 2020.