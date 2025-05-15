Ben Martin Appointed Leinster Women’s Head Coach

Leinster Rugby can confirm that Ben Martin will take over as Head Coach of the Leinster Women’s senior team ahead of this summer’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, replacing the outgoing Tania Rosser.

Martin represented his native Australia on the Sevens circuit during a playing career which saw him also taken to Munster.

He served as a player-coach at Kanturk in the Energia All-Ireland League before taking over the UL Bohemian Women’s team, where he won the Energia All-Ireland League title and picked up the 2019 Women’s Energia AIL Coach of the Year award. He was named Head Coach of Blackrock College RFC’s Women’s team in 2020 and guided them to two finals, lifting the trophy once more in the 2022/23 campaign.

Most recently, he served on Neill Alcorn’s coaching ticket in the Celtic Challenge as the Wolfhounds won nine of their ten games to claim the crown.

Commenting on the appointment, Philip Lawlor, Head of Rugby Development, said: “We are delighted to have Ben come on board to take the Leinster Women’s side for this season. Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience into the role having been involved with the Wolfhounds in the Celtic Challenge.

“We all appreciate that this will be a different type of Interprovincial series with the National Women’s side preparing for and participating in the World Cup. With a significant number of players from Leinster involved with the World Cup squad, it will be a great opportunity for Ben to work with a young and talented group of upcoming players and we wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie about his new role, Martin said: “It’s an exciting time, obviously, with a Women’s World Cup on the horizon, as well. There’s a chance to potentially unearth some diamonds that haven’t been found yet within the pathways of Women’s rugby.

“I’m excited. It’s a big challenge. There’s a nice history with what’s happened, especially in the recent history, with Leinster being back-to-back champions, so that puts a little bit of pressure on us. But yeah, it’s an exciting couple of months ahead.

“The easy thing to do would be to have a look at the five AIL teams and just pick the top of the available players from that. But we’ve cast that net a little bit wider, especially with the younger group that potentially could be there with the players that are missing with the World Cup.

“So we’ve got 70 odd names that we’re going to be taking a close look at for the first couple of weeks of the training camps and what happens with that U-20 squad where players might filter back.”

Martin will be joined by a coaching staff featuring a mix of familiar and new faces.

“A name that’s synonymous with the Leinster jersey, Michelle Claffey will join us as our Backs and Defence Coach,” he explains. “And a new name that might not be familiar within Women’s rugby is Charlie Doel, who will take on the role of the Forwards Coach.

“And Matt Gill, who’s in charge of the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS), will be helping us out with the set piece and scrum. I’m excited to be working with the three of those guys along with the extended management team.”

Leinster Women’s Coaching Staff 2025:

Ben Martin: Head Coach

Charlie Doel: Forwards Coach

Michelle Claffey: Backs Coach

Matt Gill: Set Piece Coach

Hayley Whyte: Manager

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1: Sunday, 10 August

Leinster v Ulster at Energia Park (KO: 2.30pm)

Munster v Connacht at Virgin Media Park (KO: 4.15pm)

Round 2: Saturday, 16 August

Leinster v Munster at Energia Park (KO: 2.30pm)

Connacht v Ulster at Dexcom Stadium (KO: 4.15pm)

Round 3: Saturday, 23 August

Connacht v Leinster at Dexcom Stadium (KO: 2.30pm)

Ulster v Munster at Kingspan Stadium (KO: 4.15pm)

Finals Day: Saturday, 30 August

Games will be played at Energia Park.