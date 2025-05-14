Brace And Cross Among Match Officials For European Final

Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Eoghan Cross are among the match officials named for the Champions and Challenge Cup Finals in Cardiff.

Cross will be Assistant Referee 2 for the Challenge Cup Final between Bath and Lyon on the Friday night. It is an historic day as Scotland’s Hollie Davidson will become the first female referee to charge of a European Final.

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli, meanwhile, will referee the following day’s Investec Champions Cup final betwee Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles. Brace will serve as Assistant Referee 1 for this match.