Ireland

Brace And Cross Among Match Officials For European Final

News

14th May 2025 17:00

By Editor

Andrew Brace will referee his 100th BKT URC game in Round 9 Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Eoghan Cross are among the match officials named for the Champions and Challenge Cup Finals in Cardiff.

Cross will be Assistant Referee 2 for the Challenge Cup Final between Bath and Lyon on the Friday night. It is an historic day as Scotland’s Hollie Davidson will become the first female referee to charge of a European Final.

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli, meanwhile, will referee the following day’s Investec Champions Cup final betwee Northampton and  Bordeaux-Begles. Brace will serve as Assistant Referee 1 for this match.

Referee Eoghan Cross – Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady