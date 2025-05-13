Keenan: We Were Delighted When The Pair Of Us Got The Nod

Hugo Keenan said that being able to share the drama, tension, and ultimately the emotional high of the British & Irish Lions live squad announcement with his housemate and now fellow 2025 Lion , Rónan Kelleher , was ‘pretty special’.

A year on from representing Ireland at the Olympics, Keenan will be chasing new glory with Andy Farrell’s Lions in Australia as they aim for their first Test series win since the 2013 tour Down Under.

Keenan and Kelleher’s summer plans were mapped out right in front of them as they watched nervously from their couch as Ieuan Evans, the Lions Chair and 2025 tour manager, listed off the 38 players to have made the cut.

For the Leinster dozen who are part of Farrell’s touring party, their selection came just a few days after the bitter pill of bowing out of the Investec Champions Cup to Northampton Saints.

“It was a strange old week obviously, the highs and lows all in one,” admitted Keenan. “The disappointment of that Northampton game, and then the delight and honour and pride of being selected (for the Lions) on Thursday.

“It was a bit of a strange day. We finished up training (at Leinster) an hour before it, and I think most lads sort of shot off to watch it at home.

“I’m living with Rónan Kelleher, so the two of us sat down on the couch at two o’clock. I think we figured whether it was going to be good news or bad news, we’d be going through it together – whether it was one, none, or both to be selected.

“It was a nerve-racking hour or so, the anticipation and the build-up. I suppose to share that moment with him was pretty cool, pretty special.

“I’ve been living with him for about two-and-a-half years now, and he’d be one of the best mates in here (Leinster). There was delight when the pair of us got the nod.

“It means so much to the both of us, our families, our friends, everybody who has gotten us to this point in our careers, so yeah, it was a cool moment. Chuffed now.”

Keenan had just established himself as Ireland’s first-choice full-back when the Lions toured South Africa in 2021. Since then he has been a key part of two Six Nations title wins, including the 2023 Grand Slam, and put together a run of 33 starts in 36 Tests.

The 28-year-old took a break from 15s to return to the Ireland Sevens set-up last summer, fulfilling his Olympic dream in Paris but missing out on a medal.

With his full focus on 15s again this season, he has played the full 80 minutes in seven of Ireland’s last nine Tests, displaying the athleticism, durability, and game intelligence that he is known for.

His consistent performances meant he was right up there as a contender for a Lions place, and when asked about coping with the nerves ahead of last Thursday’s announcement, he said: “You sort of put it in the back of your mind for a while, but we had a day off the day before.

“And then maybe it starts creeping in. Luckily we’re training and it’s keeping you busy and occupied, and you’re fully focused for that. But as I said, we finished up about an hour before the announcement.

“Got home and was at the stage where I didn’t really know what to be doing with myself. Luckily Rónan was there, so we were trying to distract each other.

“We made a few coffees, sat down on the couch together and we figured we’d just go through it whether it was going to be good or bad for one or both of us. It does help, and it made for a more enjoyable experience when we both got the nod.”

Farrell’s newly-announced squad will head to Australia with 25 first-time tourists, and that includes Kelleher who trained with the Lions as cover at hooker in 2021. He did make it out to South Africa during the tour but never played.

While there could be more twists and turns in terms of who actually boards the plane next month, one player who is definitely ruled out is Leinster and Ireland captain Caelan Doris, whose hopes of a Lions debut were cruelly ended by a shoulder injury.

Doris damaged his right shoulder during the semi-final defeat to Northampton and then underwent surgery last Friday. He is set to be sidelined for four to six months, and Keenan says that Leinster are determined to win the BKT United Rugby Championship in his honour.

“I have been in touch with Caelan, we’re all gutted for him. He’d be one of my best mates in here, we lived together for two years. We get on so well.

“We obviously know what a fantastic player he is, but he’s an even better person. He’s such a popular figure in the dressing room. He’s our leader for that reason, for what he does on and off the pitch.

“We’re gutted to be losing him. He’s so important for us but it means we have a bit more of a responsibility to do it for him now really, to make sure he’s lifting that URC (trophy) up.

“It might be with one hand at the end of the season but to do that for him (is important) because it’s a tough period for him. Obviously we can all say that he was going to be on that Lions plane, but it’s just unfortunate timing.

“I think we are lucky to have a good bit of strength in depth in our back row, and some unbelievable leaders in our squad as well, who will no doubt step up now. That’s the challenge for us to do it for him, and without him.”

There was no basking in the glow of being a Lions pick, with Keenan and Kelleher quckly back in URC mode. Keenan was not involved in the record 76-5 league win over Zebre, but Kelleher started the try-scoring against the Italians and put in a busy 49-minute shift.

Table toppers Leinster have done enough already to guarantee the top seeding for the play-offs, sitting nine points clear of the Vodacom Bulls. They will host the eighth-placed team (currently Munster) in a May 31 quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

With thoughts of donning the Lions jersey in Australia now briefly put to one side, Keenan explained: “One or two of the (Ireland and Lions) coaches gave me a text to congratulate me, but no, we’re full sort of ‘Leinster’ hat on at the moment. Full focus on that.

“Focusing on the Zebre game last week, and then into Glasgow now (in round 18) because we still know there’s a lot to play for, still in this season. We know how much the URC means to us.

“How much it means to be back in the Aviva against Glasgow this week, and then a home quarter as well. We’re just going all guns blazing into these few weeks. Yeah, full focus there.”