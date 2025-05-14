Casey Hails Murray’s Influence Ahead Of Cork Send-Off

Murray is set to make his 205th senior appearance for Munster who host Benetton in a vital BKT United Rugby Championship clash, which will decide whether they make the league play-offs, and also qualify for next season’s Investec Champions Cup.

The much-decorated Ireland international is leaving his home province to pursue a playing opportunity aboard, and Casey, who has got to know Murray very well these last few years, is determined to send him off on a high.

“I’ve the utmost respect for Conor Murray. I’ve said this from the moment I came into the (Munster) Academy that he’s helped me drastically with any questions I’ve had,” said Casey, speaking as Irish brand C11 Recovery was announced as Official Recovery Partner to Munster Rugby.

“Game management and kicking game are the two things I probably went to him most for when I came out of school, and he’s helped me massively with them.

“He’s one of my good mates now, to be honest. We’ve been feisty with each other, we’ve been competitive, but it’s been a good competitiveness.

“So the career he’s had is something that I’d absolutely love to go on and try to do the things that he’s done. I’ve utmost respect for that man. I’ll be delighted to see him off.”

Murray made his Munster debut back in 2010, on the eve of Casey’s 11th birthday, but their careers have overlapped at senior level for the last six years. Casey joined him in the Ireland squad in 2021, and is set win his 100th Munster cap this weekend.

Undoubtedly one of the best players in Munster Rugby history, he has maintained exceptionally high standards across his 15 years at the province. He memorably burst onto the international scene as a Rugby World Cup bolter in 2011.

The Patrickswell man won two league titles with Munster and was their Player of the Year in 2014. His stellar performances in the Test arena saw him win the Six Nations five times with Ireland, and tour with the British & Irish Lions three times.

He won his 100th Ireland cap during the November 2022 win over South Africa, and played in 25 more Tests since then, taking his try haul to 19 in the process.

Selected in the World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Decade for 2010 to 2019, he has been part of some of Irish Rugby’s greatest days, as a two-time Grand Slam winner, and a try scorer against New Zealand in Soldier Field over eight years ago.

Casey has clearly enjoyed duelling it out with his fellow Limerick native for selection with both province and country. They were a crucial scrum-half tandem for Munster during those knockout wins on the road in 2023, which famously led to URC glory to Cape Town.

The pair, with 10 years between them, teamed up in green last summer as Ireland bounced back to draw an epic series with World champions South Africa.

Casey started and played 64 minutes of the first Test defeat in Pretoria, before Murray wore the number 9 shirt in Durban, scoring a try for the second week running before Casey came on to supply the passes for Ciarán Frawley’s all-important brace of drop goals.

Casey has usurped Murray as Munster’s starting number 9 these last few years, making 40 starts in the last three seasons compared to the veteran rival’s 17. As the pair get ready to run out on Leeside for the last time, it is safe to say the Shannon clubman learned from the best.

Hailing Murray’s influence on his own game and his progress as a player, he noted: “I think I’ll always be connected with him and bouncing things off him, no matter if he’s in the building or not.

“I’ve kind of got that relationship with him now over the last four years that I could definitely ring him up once he’s gone and ask him a few questions, and he’d be happy to help me out.

“It’s his last few months in the building so try and get as much out of him as I possibly can over these next few weeks, but I’d say I had him driven demented for the first few years of my career so I’ve kind of eased off the last few!

“I’ve become a way better player from working with him. I think the calmness piece is probably the thing, like, nothing really fazes him, to be honest.

“I’d love to have the frame he has and be like an extra back row and make tackles like he does, but I don’t think I’m anywhere near that.

“But the calmness piece and the game management is probably somewhere I went hard at him there, and he’s given me all the answers he could.”