Energia All-Ireland League Awards Shortlist

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have announced the nominees for the Energia All-Ireland League Awards 2024/25 season

The winners will be announced at the Awards night on Thursday, May 1st in Energia Park. Among the nominees are Eilís Cahill, who scored the winning try for UL Bohemian in Sunday’s Women’s final at Aviva Stadium, while Conor Kelly of Clontarf and Cork Con’s Jack Kelleher are also shortlisted.

It was another exciting season for the league with some incredible matches during the campaign and promotion and relegation battles going right to wire across the Divisions.

The nominees are selected based on performances throughout the regular season. The winners have been contacted and invited to the awards ceremony on Thursday evening.

Women’s Division Player of the Year

Caoimhe McCormack (Railway Union) – An exciting Ireland U-18 talent she has scored14 tries in 15 appearances in her first season in the league and has played at centre, full-back, and out-half

Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian) – She has scored 17 tries in 16 appearances and is a cornerstone of UL Bohs pack stepping up in a big way following Fiona Reidy’s retirement. Scored the winning try in the Women’s Final on Sunday.

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union) – She continues to be the standard setter and is the division’s joint-top try scorer with 23 tries in 14 games. Leads by example in every game and has a dual player/coach role.

Beth Roberts (Wicklow) – She has featured in all 18 games this season and kicked 89 points as Wicklow challenged for a Top 4 spot.

Men’s Division 1A

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) – The division’s top points scorer and a key player for the club as they topped the league and reached the semi-finals. He has scored four tries and kicked 48 conversions and 24 penalties.

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) – He has played at 12 and 8 this season as Mary’s continued the form that saw them back in the top flight. He has earned high praise for his back row switch and has the most minutes played for the club.

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) – He is their joint-second top try scorer and has racked up the most dominant tackles and lineout steals in Division 1A. A huge leadership presence for the reigning champions.

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) – A standout player for Lansdowne as they dug deep during the season to force their way back into the Top 4. The club’s top try scorer he also features high in the charts for carries, metres gained, lineouts won and defenders beaten.

Men’s Division 1B

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) – He has captained the team back to top flight in addition to being the division’s top try scorer and racking up over 1300 metres. A leader on and off the pitch for the club.

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) – He was the only Division 1B player involved in Ireland Club XV and has racked up the most tackle breaks and line breaks in division while also ranking second for offloads and running metres.

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) – He has played the most minutes for the club this season. The double centurion captained them to promotion play-offs and their first Munster Senior Cup.

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) He has had a great debut season to date with 37 conversions and 15 penalties to his name as well as grabbing 3 tries, adding significantly to the team’s firepower.

Men’s Division 2A

David Whitten (Instonians), He made the Ireland Club XV team along with being a leader for Instonians to their 3rd straight Division title win, a big presence on the field.

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians), 22 tries puts him in a league of his own, no one has scored more tries than Prinsloo this season across all Men’s Divisions in the regular season.

Adam Chester (MU Barnhall), Making the top four was a big goal this season, and Chester has been consistently finding the uprights for the Leixlip men to get over the line in tight games.

Killian Marmion (Greystones), He has been an important player for years now at Greystones and challenging for promotion this season, he was the big player to grab scores and along with that bring wisdom to the younger players.

Men’s Division 2B

Jamie Kavanagh (Wanderers), whether it was Lineouts, Tackles, Tries or Work rate, Jamie Kavanagh was a star this season for the title winners, really standing out in a season where a lot of Wanderers played led by example.

Ben McCaughey (Dungannon), The top scorer in 2B this season, has had a lethal boot that has driven Dungannon first into the title race and then into the promotion hunt after being 5th last season.

Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley), in their first season in the Division Clogher Valley made the promotion playoffs, and Smyton has been an impressive part of that. With his 13 tries and how involved in the play he has been as well the leadership he brings to the team.

Oisin Fagan (UL Bohemian), while they missed the playoffs, Fagan was a standout performer for Bohs this season, and only McCaughey had more successful attempts at the posts.

Men’s Division 2C

Joey O’Connor (Clonmel), just missing the playoffs. O’Connor was the key man for Clonmel helping to make them more competitive this season, the only man to score over 200 points.

Rhyan Whelan (Enniscorthy), with his try scoring and goal kicking, Whelan proved a big asset to Enniscorthy this season. His ability to add scores in 13 out of 14 games this season, helped keep the scoreboard ticking over in their favour, only losing 3 games with him featuring.

Jordan Soli (Dolphin), Dolphin made the playoffs in 2C and Jordan Soli has been a big part of that challenge. 58 successful kicks at the posts, 7 tries, their top scorer, he has proved a big asset this season.

JB Du Toit (Midleton), almost crowned champions, Midleton had their best season in recent years, and JB was a big part of that, his try scoring topped the charts, while his workrate, tackles, and overall play have kept everyone on their toes.

Men’s Divisions – Coach of the Season

Mark McHugh (St. Mary’s College) – Division 1A – In their first season back in Division 1A McHugh’s side continued their attacking style notching up thirteen try bonuses, finishing 2nd in the regular season and being narrowly pipped in the semi-final by the 2024 winners Cork Constitution.

Quenton O’Neale (Old Belvedere) – Division 1B – Belvo were full value for their promotion this season securing twelve try bonus along the way. O’Neale’s charges won 15 of their 18 games and were thirteen points clear of the chasing pack.

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) – Division 2A – Another season and another promotion for Pritchard’s men. They continue to play a free flowing style of rugby and have the grit to back it up when needed.

Stephen Bothwell (Clogher Valley) – Division 2B – Clogher Valley made the Top 4 in their first season in the Division showing they can mix it with the best at this level.

Brett Igoe (Enniscorthy) – Division 2C – Igoe’s Enniscorthy side secured promotion in a really tight race with only five points separating the Top 4. ‘Scorthy showed grit and determination throughout the season.

Women’s Division – Coach of the Season

Mike South (Railway Union) – An unblemished season for Railway as they made their fourth final in as many seasons.

Andy Adams (Blackrock College) – Adams guided ‘Rock well this season ensuring a Top 4 spot and very nearly toppling the reigning champions in the semi-final.

Jason Moreton (Wicklow) – Moreton’s Wicklow continue to develop and thrive. They very nearly made the Top 4 as they showcased their drive and determination all season with some fine running rugby.

Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian) – One of the standard bearers for female coaches Hayes has guided her team to back-to-back finals while bringing through more young players who have represented at Provincial and Age Grade International level.

Community Hero Award

Cathal Quaid, Young Munster

Possibilities Award

Lansdowne FC