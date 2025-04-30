Women’s Rugby World Cup Tickets Back On Sale In May

With more than 275,000 tickets already sold and excitement continuing to build for the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year, fans will now have another opportunity to secure more tickets in May.

As the tournament celebrates the 100 days to go milestone on Wednesday, May 14, fans can secure their place at the tournament, with more tickets going on sale from 9am on a first come, first served basis at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

For those who were unsuccessful in last year’s ticket application phase, there will be an exclusive sales window from Wednesday, May 7 at 11am, to Friday, May 9 at 11am. Those eligible will receive an email with further details in advance of the window opening.

Tickets will be available across all matches, including a limited number of tickets for the final in London. Ireland are drawn in Pool C alongside defending champions New Zealand, Spain, and Japan.

Fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through official sources to ensure a safe and secure buying experience and are guaranteed entry into the venues.

An official resale platform will launch on Tuesday, June 24, enabling fans who can no longer attend to sell their tickets securely at face value to fellow supporters via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

Ireland will play two warm-up matches in August against Scotland and Canada – ticket details will be released soon, but you can sign up for the latest Ireland ticket and team news in our regular newsletter here.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Excitement is building across the country and beyond as we approach the 100 days to go milestone for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

With over 275,000 tickets already sold, it’s clear fans are ready to make this the biggest tournament yet. We’re thrilled to offer fans another chance to be part of the celebrations when tickets go on sale in May. “Whether you’re a lifelong rugby supporter or attending your first match, this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Ticket inclusive premium hospitality packages are also available for all matches via experiences.rugbyworldcup.com, and will give fans the opportunity to secure official tickets along with a variety of innovative and interactive match day experiences.

Ireland Women’s Upcoming Fixtures:

Summer Series –

Saturday, August 2: Ireland v Scotland , Virgin Media Park, Cork

, Virgin Media Park, Cork Saturday, August 9: Ireland v Canada, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C –