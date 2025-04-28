Three Ireland Players Named In Guinness Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship
Three Irish players have been included in the team of the championship with a record number of votes cast by the public.
A record-breaking 12,639 rugby fans answered the call and cast their votes to decide this year’s Team of the Championship
The Guinness Women’s Six Nations continues to stand as the pinnacle of women’s rugby, and the 2025 edition has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Championship saw players and teams take centre stage, captivating fans with high-octane performances and elite sporting drama.
As the competition unfolded across five thrilling rounds, fans were invited to have their say, voting for the standout players at each position to shape the ultimate ‘Team of the Championship.’
This year, 12,639 passionate rugby fans cast their votes, marking an impressive 406% increase in engagement compared to 2024. The surge in fan participation speaks volumes about the growth of women’s rugby, not only in the stands but also in the hearts and minds of supporters worldwide. This increased engagement has also contributed to shaping the shortlist for the prestigious Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award, which will soon be decided by the fans.
2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Team of the Championship
The Team of the Championship starts in the front row. Silvia Turani earns her place at loosehead prop after an impressive campaign. She was the only front row forward to make 50+ carries in this year’s Championship (52), as well as the only front rower to hit 100+ attacking rucks. She is joined by Ireland hooker Neve Jones, who put in a defensive masterclass, being successful with all 61 of her tackle attempts in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, at least 19 more than any other player who did not miss a single tackle in the Championship.
England’s Sarah Bern completes the front row. She was a powerhouse in the Red Roses’ front row and redefined what is possible for a tight five forward in this Championship. Bern made the most metres in contact (98) and beat the most defenders (10) of any front rower in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations. She was part of an England front row that didn’t lose a scrum in the entire Championship.
In the second row, England’s Abbie Ward was a lineout magician, with no player stealing more opposition lineouts in this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations (3, tied with Rose Galligan), while her 98% tackle success rate (53/54) was the highest of any lock this year (minimum 10 attempts).
France’s Manaé Feleu joins Ward in the second row. She ranks among the top five forwards in four key areas: line breaks (3), offloads (8), breakdown steals (4), and dominant tackles (8). Whether turning defence into attack or setting the tone in contact, Feleu’s blend of physicality and skill has made her indispensable to Les Bleues.
The back row was hotly contested all Championship, but standout players included Ireland’s Aoife Wafer who enjoyed an impressive Guinness Women’s Six Nations with the Women in Green. She finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, the joint-most by any forward, while making 70 carries (ranked first) with 424.7 metres. Evie Gallagher was a relentless presence throughout Scotland’s campaign, topping the charts for defensive rucks hit (38) and breakdown steals (11), averaging 3.2 turnovers per 80 minutes, almost twice as many as the next best player (Abbie Fleming – 1.7). She also contributed in attack, with 44 carries and six offloads.
Scotland’s Helen Nelson takes her place at fly-half, after an impressive Championship where she won twice as many turnovers as every other fly-half in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations combined (6). She also beat the most defenders (9) and made the most passes (126) of any fly-half this year.
In midfield, Aoife Dalton made the most metres in contact of any centre in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations (83) and was also the only player to play all 400 minutes in the midfield in this year’s Championship. England’s Megan Jones joins Dalton in forming the centres. She was directly involved in the most tries of any centre in this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations (5, 2 tries, 3 assists) and also gained the most metres of anyone when playing at centre (199).
On the wings, Aura Muzzo was a constant threat throughout the Championship, gaining 351 metres from her 38 carries, while also scoring four tries and making eight line breaks, placing her as the highest try scorer in the Italian camp for the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.
Abby Dow takes her place on the other wing, after being a central member of the Red Roses’ Grand Slam triumph, finishing as the Guinness Women’s Six Nations top try-scorer with six tries. She led the competition in metres carried (608.8), metres gained (452.9), and line breaks (12), underlining her unmatched attacking threat.
Finally, Morgane Bourgeois claims the full-back jersey after a record-breaking Championship, which saw her top the points table with 73 points, 36 points clear of her nearest competitor, England’s Zoe Harrison (37). This was the highest individual points tally since Jessy Tremouliere’s 64 points in 2018. She was also incredibly accurate off the tee, with a success rate of 81% for her place-kick attempts (26/32), the highest rate of any player.
The shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Guinness Player of the Championship, will be announced in due course, with fans called upon to cast their votes, to crown this year’s award winner. The winner will join a famous set of names to have previously won the accolade, including England’s Ellie Kildunne and Emily Scarratt and France’s Gabrielle Vernier.