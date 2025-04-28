Three Ireland Players Named In Guinness Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship

Three Irish players have been included in the team of the championship with a record number of votes cast by the public.

A record-breaking 12,639 rugby fans answered the call and cast their votes to decide this year’s Team of the Championship

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations continues to stand as the pinnacle of women’s rugby, and the 2025 edition has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Championship saw players and teams take centre stage, captivating fans with high-octane performances and elite sporting drama.

As the competition unfolded across five thrilling rounds, fans were invited to have their say, voting for the standout players at each position to shape the ultimate ‘Team of the Championship.’

This year, 12,639 passionate rugby fans cast their votes, marking an impressive 406% increase in engagement compared to 2024. The surge in fan participation speaks volumes about the growth of women’s rugby, not only in the stands but also in the hearts and minds of supporters worldwide. This increased engagement has also contributed to shaping the shortlist for the prestigious Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award, which will soon be decided by the fans.

2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Team of the Championship

The Team of the Championship starts in the front row. Silvia Turani earns her place at loosehead prop after an impressive campaign. She was the only front row forward to make 50+ carries in this year’s Championship (52), as well as the only front rower to hit 100+ attacking rucks. She is joined by Ireland hooker Neve Jones, who put in a defensive masterclass, being successful with all 61 of her tackle attempts in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, at least 19 more than any other player who did not miss a single tackle in the Championship.

England’s Sarah Bern completes the front row. She was a powerhouse in the Red Roses’ front row and redefined what is possible for a tight five forward in this Championship. Bern made the most metres in contact (98) and beat the most defenders (10) of any front rower in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations. She was part of an England front row that didn’t lose a scrum in the entire Championship.

In the second row, England’s Abbie Ward was a lineout magician, with no player stealing more opposition lineouts in this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations (3, tied with Rose Galligan), while her 98% tackle success rate (53/54) was the highest of any lock this year (minimum 10 attempts).

France’s Manaé Feleu joins Ward in the second row. She ranks among the top five forwards in four key areas: line breaks (3), offloads (8), breakdown steals (4), and dominant tackles (8). Whether turning defence into attack or setting the tone in contact, Feleu’s blend of physicality and skill has made her indispensable to Les Bleues.

The back row was hotly contested all Championship, but standout players included Ireland’s Aoife Wafer who enjoyed an impressive Guinness Women’s Six Nations with the Women in Green. She finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, the joint-most by any forward, while making 70 carries (ranked first) with 424.7 metres. Evie Gallagher was a relentless presence throughout Scotland’s campaign, topping the charts for defensive rucks hit (38) and breakdown steals (11), averaging 3.2 turnovers per 80 minutes, almost twice as many as the next best player (Abbie Fleming – 1.7). She also contributed in attack, with 44 carries and six offloads.