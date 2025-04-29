Wafer Makes Six Nations Player Of The Championship Shortlist

The voting is now open to crown the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship , with Ireland back rower Aoife Wafer nominated for the second year running. Click here to vote .

Four stars of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations have been shortlisted for the prestigious award, with the winner set to be decided by a fan vote. Supporters have until 10pm on Tuesday, May 6 to cast their votes here.

Wafer, who unfortunately missed Ireland’s final game against Scotland with a knee injury, England winger Abby Dow, France second row Manaé Feleu, and Scotland back rower Evie Gallagher are the quartet in contention.

They topped the performance statistics charts throughout the five rounds of action and earned the highest percentage of fan votes to secure their place in the Team of the Championship, with fans determining the best players per position to form the ultimate starting XV.

Abby Dow (England)

Dow was at the heart of England’s Grand Slam-winning campaign. The electric winger finished as the top try scorer with six tries, consistently turning opportunities into points for the world’s number one-ranked team.

Dow also led the way in metres carried (608.8) and metres gained (452.9), underlining the threat she poses with the ball in hand. Her ability to break open defences was unmatched, registering 12 line breaks – three more than any other player in the competition – and beating 20 defenders in the process.

Evie Gallagher (Scotland)

Gallagher demonstrated her relentless work-rate and commitment to her side’s campaign. She led the Championship for defensive rucks hit (38), topped the breakdown steals chart (10), and made seven dominant tackles, proving herself a constant menace to opposition ball carriers.

The Stirling native’s impact was not limited to defence. She also showcased her all-round skill-set in attack, making 44 carries and delivering six offloads, the third most across the tournament.

Manaé Feleu (France)

France captain Feleu led from the front with a complete all-around performance from round one onwards. She ranks among the top five forwards in four key areas – line breaks (3), offloads (8), breakdown steals (4), and dominant tackles (8).

Whether turning defence into attack or setting the tone in contact, Feleu’s blend of physicality and skill has made her a key figure for les Bleues, leading to her nomination.

Aoife Wafer (Ireland)

One of three Ireland players included in the Team of the Championship, Wafer has enjoyed another impressive tournament, consistently showing why she is regarded as one of the best players in the game. She finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, the joint-most by any forward.

The 22-year-old made 70 carries (ranked first) for a staggering 424.7 metres – a tally that surpasses many back-three players in the 2025 Six Nations – and beat 17 defenders, which was the second highest of any forward in the Championship.