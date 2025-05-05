McGann’s Hat-Trick Score In The Running For Try Of The Championship

Anna McGann’s third try against Italy is one of four standout scores that have been nominated for the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Try of the Championship award . Click here to vote .

Some remarkable tries were scored in this year’s edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, which have been whittled down to four spectacular efforts. You have until 8pm on Wednesday to pick your Try of the Championship – vote here.

McGann’s Ireland team-mate, Aoife Wafer, has also been shortlisted for the Player of the Championship honour, with the winner set to be decided by a fan vote. Supporters have until 10pm on Tuesday to cast their votes here.

England’s Abby Dow v Scotland: In the 73rd minute, Dow scored a try of near-superhuman levels, fending off the desperate attempts of three Scottish defenders as she blazed her way down the right wing to score in the corner.

France’s Joanna Grisez v England: France’s final try and a shot at the Grand Slam came courtesy of Grisez, who showed her Sevens skills to storm down the left wing, leaving a host of England defenders in her wake. Morgane Bourgeois converted from the touchline to make it a one-point game with one play to go.

Italy’s Aura Muzzo v Scotland: Crisp passing had stretched the Scottish defence when Michela Sillari’s clever dummy opened up space to release Muzzo, who raced clear to finish brilliantly in the corner.

Ireland’s Anna McGann v Italy: Ireland’s final try capped off a McGann hat-trick and an impressive team display in Parma. With the clock in the red, Ireland pounced on a loose ball, and some slick handling saw McGann collect it before racing down the wing to score.