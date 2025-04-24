Ireland U19s Lose Opening Game To France

A spirited display and a much improved second half were not enough for the Ireland U19s to overcome their French counterparts in the first of two matches in La Roche Sur Yon.

France came out of the blocks fast and their forwards provided a strong platform to attack with the Les Bleus scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes either side of an Irish try from Diarmuid O’Connell, before adding a third to lead 21-5 at half time.

The pressure continued in the second half with France adding two more tries and a penalty try to scores from Sean Walsh, Jack Deegan and Josh Gibson as Ireland worked hard to come back in to the match with a more cohesive display.

Try Highlights

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Match Details

Wednesday, April 23, la Roche-sur-Yon (Stade Henri-Desgranges), France v Ireland 42-26 ( half-temps : 21-5)

France : 6 tries: Rasal (7), Andjisseramatchi (18), Garault (36), Drault (42, 73), penalty try (70) ; 5 conversions Guilhot (8, 19, 37, 43, 74)

Irlande : 4 tries: O’Connell (11), S. Walsh (62), Deegan (68), Gibson (73); 3 conversions O’Shea (63, 69, 76)

Yellow Cards : Blaney (17), J. O’Sullivan (65), M. O’Sullivan (70) , Rates (28)

FRANCE : Levêque – Nemor, Rasal, Drault, Rates – (o) Guilhot, (m) Laurent – Andjisseramatchi (cap), Contigliani, Marzullo – Michaux, Lamataki – Alifenaty, Garault, Pargade

Replacements: Masi, Couturier, Gil, Lanen, Punti, Sreckovic, Bissu, Guillaud, Latrasse, Bohn, Cazemajou

Ireland: Byrne – J. O’Sullivan, Deegan, S. Walsh, Ryan – (o) O’Dwyer, (m) O’Dwyer – Meagher, Blaney, O’Connell – McNeice, Finn – Bishti (cap), Handley, Doyle

Replacements: McLaughlin, Foley, McClean, McGuire, M. O’Sullivan, Hayes, M. Walsh, Barrett, O’Shea, Gibson, O’Leary