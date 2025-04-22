Ireland U19 Team Named For French Test

The Ireland U19 team, sponsored by Pwc, to play France in the first of two matches, in La Roche-sur-Yon on Wednesday, April 23, kick off 16:40 Irish time, has been named.

An exciting April schedule for Kieran Hallett’s Ireland Under-19s kicked off with a trip to the sun-splashed Talbot Althetic Ground, and they overcame their Welsh counterparts to make a winning start to this three-match run.

Sami Bishti, one of four Leinster Schools Cup winners with Blackrock College named in the squad, will captain the team. He’s joined in the front row by Max Doyle and Rian Handley while Joe Finn and Dylan McNeice are paired in the second row. Diarmuid O’Connell, Ben Blaney, and Charlier Meagher complete the pack.

James O’Dwyer and Daragh O’Dwyer are named at nine and ten respectively with Seán Walsh and Jack Deegan in the centre. The back three sees Daniel Ryan and Johnny O’Sullivan, who scored twice in the game against Wales, on the wings and Noah Byrne, who featured for the Irish Universities side against France in March, at fullback.

There’s plenty of experience to call in from the replacements including Munster Schools Cup winners Christopher Barrett and Charlie O’Shea.

Ireland U19 v France U19 (Wednesday 23 April, Stade Henri-Desgranges, La Roche-sur-Yon, France, 16.30pm Irish Time)

15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster Rugby)

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster Rugby)

12. Sean Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

11. Daniel Ryan (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Daragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

3. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

4. Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Dylan McNeice (St. Micheal’s College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

8. Charlie Meagher (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster Rugby)

18. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

19. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

20. Michael O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Munster Rugby)

21. Billy Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

22. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Christopher Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

24. Charlie O’Shea (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

25. Josh Gibson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

26. James O’Leary (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Non Playing Squad Players

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)