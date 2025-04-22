Tickets On Sale For Energia All-Ireland League Final Double Header

Aviva Stadium will be awash with club colours on Sunday, April 27th, for the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Finals and tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie

Last year saw the first ever Double Header final with UL Bohemian and Cork Constitution emerging victorious. Both clubs are back for more this Sunday.

The action kicks off at 1.30pm with Railway Union and UL Bohemian in a replay of last season’s incredible finale.

Railway are unbeaten in the league but they had to dig deep in a pulsating semi-final against Old Belvedere that saw the lead change hands several times. Railway only pulled clear in the final quarter to win 37-24.

Defending champions UL Bohemian came through an intense semi-final battle with Blackrock College, recovering from two tries down to claim a hard-fought 15-12 win.

The Men’s final, which kicks off at 4pm, sees the defending champions Cork Con up against Clontarf.

Con came through a stern test against S. Mary’s in the semi-final but their experience at this level showed as they overturned a 3-5 half time to win 8-16 on Saturday afternoon.

Clontarf came through an exhaustive semi-final showdown with Dublin rivals Lansdowne, as Ben Griffin’s try on the stroke of half-time proved to be the final score in a 17-15 win at Castle Avenue.