Opta Facts: Women’s Six Nations – Scotland v Ireland

Ireland feature in the middle match of ‘Super Saturday’, taking on Scotland in Edinburgh (kick-off 2.30pm) as they look to end the Guinness Women’s Six Nations with back-to-back away wins. Check out the game’s Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform .

– Ireland have won 15 of their last 17 Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches against Scotland (L2). However, one of their two losses in that run came when they last visited Hive Stadium (36-10 in round 5, 2023)

– Scotland have lost their last three Women’s Six Nations clashes, conceding 4+ tries in each of those games

– However, Scotland have won on each of the last three occasions when they have ended the Championship with a home fixture (v Italy in 2017, v Wales in 2021, v Ireland in 2023)

– Scotland have won three of their last six Women’s Six Nations home games (L3), as many as in their previous 31 combined (D1, L27), with two of those wins coming with a try-scoring bonus point

– Ireland have won two of their four fixtures in this year’s Women’s Six Nations (L2), and could finish a campaign with three wins in the Championship for the first time since 2020, when they won three out of four (L1)

– Ireland have won their last two away games in the Championship by a combined margin of 68 points, after losing seven in a row previously. They could win three in a row for the first time since 2017

– Ireland have won the most turnovers of any team in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations (31), while Scotland have conceded the joint-fewest turnovers of any team this year (61, also Wales)

– Ireland have retained possession from 98% of their rucks in this year’s Championship, the highest rate overall, and are also one of two teams with an average attacking ruck speed below three seconds (2.8 seconds, also England)

– Scotland’s Evie Gallagher has won more turnovers than any other player in this year’s Women’s Six Nations (9), while her team-mate, Helen Nelson, has won the most by any back. In fact, she is the only out-half to have won more than one (6)

– Ireland’s Aoife Wafer is the joint-top try scorer after four rounds (4, also Ellie Kildunne and Abby Dow), and also ranks first for metres-in-contact (150) and joint-second for defenders beaten (17, also Ellie Kildunne), only behind Scotland winger Francesca McGhie (24)

– Ireland hooker Neve Jones has made the most tackles of any front rower in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations, being successful from each of her 51 attempts, the most of any player to have maintained a 100% success rate