The Men’s Junior Interprovincial series kicks off this weekend. Defending champions Ulster will travel to Gorey to take on Leinster, as Connacht are at home to Munster in Westport RFC, in the opening round.

There will be three rounds of the competition, played over April and May.

Ulster claimed the 2024 Junior Interprovincial Championship title, the first time Ulster brought home the trophy in 7 years.

2025 Junior Interprovincial Fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 26th April

Connacht v Munster, in Westport RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Leinster v Ulster, in Gorey RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Round 2 – Saturday 3rd May

Connacht v Ulster, in Castlebar RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Munster v Leinster, in Waterpark RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Round 3 – Saturday 10th May

Leinster v Connacht, in Balbriggan RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, in Dromore RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Junior Interprovincial Head Coaches

Connacht – Kolo Kiripati of Creggs RFC

Leinster – Enda Finn of Cill Dara RFC

Munster – Head Coach/ Forwards Coach Eoin O’Connor from Clonmel RFC

Ulster – Damian Campbell of Lurgan RFC