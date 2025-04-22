Jump to main content

Ireland

Junior Interprovincial Series Kicks Off This Weekend

News

22nd April 2025 10:55

By Editor

11/5/2024 Ulster Juniors vs Leinster Juniors Ulster players celebrate at the end of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

The Men’s Junior Interprovincial series kicks off this weekend. Defending champions Ulster will travel to Gorey to take on Leinster, as Connacht are at home to Munster in Westport RFC, in the opening round.

There will be three rounds of the competition, played over April and May.

Ulster claimed the 2024 Junior Interprovincial Championship title, the first time Ulster brought home the trophy in 7 years.

2025 Junior Interprovincial Fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 26th April
Connacht v Munster, in Westport RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Leinster v Ulster, in Gorey RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Round 2 – Saturday 3rd May
Connacht  v Ulster, in Castlebar RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Munster v Leinster, in Waterpark RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Round 3 – Saturday 10th May
Leinster v Connacht, in Balbriggan RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Ulster v Munster, in Dromore RFC, kick off 2.30pm

Junior Interprovincial Head Coaches

Connacht – Kolo Kiripati of Creggs RFC
Leinster –   Enda Finn of Cill Dara RFC
Munster – Head Coach/ Forwards Coach Eoin O’Connor from Clonmel RFC
Ulster – Damian Campbell of Lurgan RFC