Junior Interprovincial Series Kicks Off This Weekend
The Men’s Junior Interprovincial series kicks off this weekend. Defending champions Ulster will travel to Gorey to take on Leinster, as Connacht are at home to Munster in Westport RFC, in the opening round.
There will be three rounds of the competition, played over April and May.
Ulster claimed the 2024 Junior Interprovincial Championship title, the first time Ulster brought home the trophy in 7 years.
2025 Junior Interprovincial Fixtures
Round 1 – Saturday 26th April
Connacht v Munster, in Westport RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Leinster v Ulster, in Gorey RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Round 2 – Saturday 3rd May
Connacht v Ulster, in Castlebar RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Munster v Leinster, in Waterpark RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Round 3 – Saturday 10th May
Leinster v Connacht, in Balbriggan RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Ulster v Munster, in Dromore RFC, kick off 2.30pm
Junior Interprovincial Head Coaches
Connacht – Kolo Kiripati of Creggs RFC
Leinster – Enda Finn of Cill Dara RFC
Munster – Head Coach/ Forwards Coach Eoin O’Connor from Clonmel RFC
Ulster – Damian Campbell of Lurgan RFC