EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Previews

Come just after four o’clock on Saturday, clubs from across the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions will either be looking forward to contesting play-off finals, or reflecting on a semi-final exit from the promotion/relegation bracket.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – PLAY-OFFS:

Saturday, April 19

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

CITY OF ARMAGH (9th, Div 1A) v UCC (4th, Div 1B), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWLWLLLLL; UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLLWLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 8; UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 122; Tries: Sean Condon 14

Preview: City of Armagh have a play-off fight for survival on their hands after narrowly avoiding it twelve months ago. Chris Parker’s men have won one more match than last season, but endured a tough period with five recent losses, and injuries hampering them at key stages.

They meet UCC for the first time in two years, and the Cork students make the trip buoyed by a late three-match winning run which earned them a fourth place finish in Division 1B. Munster’s Ben O’Connor features at full-back, with Gene O’Leary Kareem, Sean Edogbo, and Michael Foy also starting.

Hoping that ‘home advantage can make a bit of a difference for us’, Armagh head coach Parker has Ulster hooker James McCormick available, and centre Ross Taylor is back for injury. However, the influential Lewis Finlay, an Ireland Club international this season, and Charlie Worth have been ruled out.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 8, 2022: UCC 15 City of Armagh 14, the Mardyke; Saturday, April 1, 2023: City of Armagh 24 UCC 20, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd, Div 1B) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd, Div 1B), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWLWLWWL; Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLWLWWWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 165; Tries: Dylan Murphy 8; Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 134; Tries: Barry Galvin 11

Preview: This should be one of the matches of the Easter weekend, especially if both teams follow through on the attacking intent they showed in last September’s encounter at Stradbrook. It was an eight-try thriller back then, Nenagh Ormond crossing five times to edge it 38-36.

Blackrock College will be all out for revenge after also losing 21-17 in Tipperary last month. Two of the league’s leading goal-kickers face off again, with Ireland Under-19 international Conor O’Shaughnessy, who kicked 21 points in that round 2 meeting, coming up against Nenagh’s Conor McMahon, who topped Division 1B’s scoring charts with 165 points.

Hosts Nenagh restore Josh Rowland and Davey Gleeson to their back-three, and there are four changes up front, including a start for eight-try hooker Dylan Murphy. O’Shaughnessy rejoins Jack Ringrose at half-back for Blackrock, who have Ireland U-20 prop Paddy Moore at loosehead.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Blackrock College 36 Nenagh Ormond 38, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Nenagh Ormond 21 Blackrock College 17, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (9th, Div 1B) v GREYSTONES (4th, Div 2A), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWLWLLLW; Greystones: WLLWLWWWWWWWLWLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 98; Tries: Oscar Cawley 7; Greystones: Points: Killian Marmion 138; Tries: Craig Kenny 9

Preview: It’s all on the line this weekend for Trinity as they battle to retain their Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B status. Following relegation from 1A last season, they now face a must win play-off clash against Greystones, as defeat is not an option.

Tony Smeeth’s youthful side have shown plenty of heart throughout the campaign, but a series of defeats, tight results and final-day drama saw them slip to ninth in the table. Despite that disappointment, they’ll take confidence from having home advantage in this weekend’s showdown, backed by a squad brimming with talent and potential.

Greystones, meanwhile, are on a different trajectory. Having narrowly avoided the relegation playoff last year, Danny Kenny’s men have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence. Their season culminated in a hard-fought 15–13 win away to Navan on the final day, a result that sealed their spot in the playoffs. Once again, Killian Marmion stepped up as the standout performer for the Wicklow outfit that day.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

CASHEL (2nd, Div 2A) v MU BARNHALL (3rd, Div 2A), Spafield

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cashel: WWWWWLWLLLWWWWWWWW; MU Barnhall: WWWLWLLWWWWLWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cashel: Points: Ben Twomey 132; Tries: Alan Flannery 14; MU Barnhall: Points: Adam Chester 156; Tries: Sean Sexton 13

Preview: Just shy of 12 months ago, MU Barnhall edged past Cashel with a narrow 25–23 win at Spafield in the play-off semi-finals. With plenty of history between these two sides, their latest meeting promises to be another tightly contested clash.

Ray Moloney’s men did get their revenge earlier this season, claiming a thrilling 39–33 victory back in February. That result proved crucial, as the closing weeks of the campaign saw the two clubs locked in a battle for second place. In that encounter, Joseph Callery and Ben Twomey stood out with standout performances, and they’ll be key again as Cashel look to avoid another semi-final heartache.

Barnhall are no strangers to the play-off stage, having contested back-to-back finals in their push for promotion. Now, they are just 80 minutes away from a third consecutive final appearance. Notably, their semi-final wins in each of the past two seasons, over Banbridge and Cashel, came on the road and were decided by the slimmest of margins, just two points.

The Leixlip-based side has been lethal in attack all season, with the likes of Sean Sexton, Cathal Duff, Conor Duggan, and Matt Grogan consistently finding the try-line. Their ability to turn pressure into points could prove decisive once again.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: MU Barnhall 30 Cashel 17, Parsonstown; Saturday, February 22, 2025: Cashel 39 MU Barnhall 33, Spafield

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cashel to win

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

NAVAN (9th, Div 2A) v GALWEGIANS (4th, Div 2B), Balreask Old

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Navan: LDLLLWLWWWLLLLLLLL; Galwegians: LLLLLLLWWWWLWWLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Navan: Points: Tom Gavigan 106; Tries: Gary Faulkner 5; Galwegians: Points: Stephen Mannion 122; Tries: Cian Brady 6

Preview: Last season, Galwegians secured promotion to Division 2B via the playoffs. Now, their sights are set even higher, a return to Division 2A for the first time since 2019. Standing in their way is a familiar opponent in Navan.

The sides haven’t met since January 2019, when Navan edged a narrow 7–5 victory. That result followed a more decisive 28–7 win for the Meath outfit in December of 2018. This time around, Jason Harris-Wright’s side can reverse their recent trend and end their losing streak in this fixture.

Galwegians earned their place in 2B this season through play-off victories over Bruff and Dolphin, but their campaign didn’t start smoothly. After losing their opening seven matches, Brendan Guilfoyle’s side looked destined for a difficult season. However, a mid-season turnaround saw form improve, and a string of key wins lifted them back into playoff contention.

Their place in the playoffs wasn’t secured until the very end, a dramatic final day saw Sligo defeat UL Bohemian while Wegians held their nerve with a crucial away win in Skerries. That result confirmed their spot in the postseason and gave new life to their promotion hopes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 8, 2018: Navan 28 Galwegians 7, Balreask Old; Saturday, January 26, 2019: Galwegians 5 Navan 7, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

DUNGANNON (2nd, Div 2B) v CLOGHER VALLEY (3rd, Div 2B), Stevenson Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dungannon: WWLWWLWLWWWWWWWWDW; Clogher Valley: WLWWLWWWLWWWLWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dungannon: Points: Ben McCaughey 168; Tries: James Gamble, James McMahon 7 each; Clogher Valley: Points: David Maxwell 134 ; Tries: Callum Smyton 13

Preview: Ulster derbies are never short on drama, and this semi-final clash between Dungannon and Clogher Valley promises to be no exception. With two wins already this season over their provincial rivals, Dungannon will carry the psychological edge, but this encounter is undoubtedly the biggest of them all.

Dungannon know the heartbreak of play-off disappointment all too well. Two years ago, they fell just short of promotion to Division 2A with a narrow 20–16 defeat to UL Bohemian in Annacotty. Last season, they missed out on the top four, but Jonny Gillespie’s men bounced back impressively, putting together a strong campaign and narrowly missing out on the 2B title.

For Clogher Valley, this season marks a new chapter. In their first year in Division 2B, they reached the playoffs a remarkable achievement. After losing both league meetings to Dungannon, a 33–21 defeat back in October and a close 21–18 loss in February at home, they’ll be eager to turn the tables when it matters most.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Dungannon 33 Clogher Valley 21, Stevenson Park; Saturday, February 15, 2025: Clogher Valley 18 Dungannon 21, the Cran

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dungannon to win

SKERRIES (9th, Div 2B) v BALLYCLARE (4th, Div 2C), Holmpatrick

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Skerries: WWWWLLWLWLLLLLWLLL; Ballyclare: WWLWDWLLDLWLWWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Skerries: Points: Ronan Mulcahy 151; Tries: Peter O’Neill 6; Ballyclare: Points: Matthew McDowell 161; Tries: Joel McBride 14

Preview: It is a first-ever meeting between these two clubs, and there’s no shortage of stakes. Skerries, who flew out of the blocks at the start of the season, now find themselves staring down the barrel of relegation to Division 2B. Meanwhile, All-Ireland League newcomers Ballyclare are just one win away from making history in their debut campaign.

Johnny Tyrell’s Skerries side have endured a tough season, struggling to recapture the momentum that saw them earn promotion just two years ago with impressive playoff wins over Tullamore and Bruff. Recent results have been hard to come by, but their experience in high-pressure fixtures could prove crucial as they aim to preserve their 2B status.

Ballyclare on the other hand, have made a big impact in their first season in the All-Ireland League. At the end of the season they were still in the title race, and now stand just 80 minutes away from promotion. Following in the footsteps of Instonians and Clogher Valley, both of whom climbed the ranks swiftly after leaving the junior game, Mike Orchin-McKeever’s men are determined to make their mark.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Skerries to win

MIDLETON (2nd, Div 2C) v DOLPHIN (3rd, Div 2C), Towns Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Midleton: WDWWWWWWDWLDWWWLWL; Dolphin: WWDWWLWLDLWLWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Midleton: Points: Jack Colbert 87; Tries: JB du Toit 15; Dolphin: Points: Jordan Soli 166; Tries: Craig O’Connell 10

Preview: After narrowly missing out on the Division 2C title on the final day, Midleton now face a massive all-Cork semi-final to keep their promotion hopes alive. For Dolphin, who have endured back-to-back relegations, this is a chance to bounce back and return to Division 2B.

Just two years ago, Midleton found themselves fighting at the other end of the table, battling to preserve their senior status. Since then, plenty of work has gone into rebuilding, and under Robbie Doyle’s guidance, they’ve become one of the most consistent outfits in the division. Their perfect home record this season offers a major boost heading into this weekend’s clash.

These sides are no strangers to each other. They played out a 15-15 draw in December, while Midleton claimed a narrow 18-13 win in January on home soil. With a spot in the playoff final on the line, it’s set to be another tight affair.

Dolphin meanwhile appear to have turned a corner. After two difficult seasons, they’ve rediscovered their edge. Director of Coaching Steve Ford and Senior Coach Eamonn Mills have done an impressive job rejuvenating the squad this season, and now they’ll look to cap that progress with a shot at promotion.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Dolphin 15 Midleton 15, Virgin Media Park; Saturday, January 11, 2025: Midleton 18 Dolphin 13, Towns Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Midleton to win

