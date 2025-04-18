Ireland U18 Women’s Squad Named For Final Day Of Festival

The Ireland U18 Women’s team, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the final round of the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival. Ireland face Wales at 12pm on Saturday with live coverage on irishrugby+

The team have produced some scintillating rugby over the first two match days, winning three of their four 35-minute games and notching up twelve tries as they beat Italy, England, and Scotland before losing to France in the last round.

On Saturday they will play a full 70-minute match against Wales at Wellington College.

Larne’s Cara McLean will captain the side from tight-head and she’s joined in the front row by Orlaith Morrisey at loose-head and Bronagh Boggan at hooker.

Usha Daly O’Toole and Olivia McKinley are paired in the second row while Merisa Kiripati, Lucia Dickinson and Roisin Power form the back-row.

Aoibhe Kelly is named at scrum-half and Siofra Hession at out-half with Lily Byrne and Caitlin Crowe teaming up in the centre.

Erin McConalogue is on the left wing while Rebecca Cahill ,who scored a hattrick of tries on Day 1, is on the right with Aoife Heaney at full back.

Speaking about the tournament Katie Fitzhenry, IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad Manager, said, “This tournament is all about player development and we’re delighted with how it has gone for the squad.

“Coaches and players have worked hard on and off the pitch and that shows in the performances so far. The girls can be proud of what they have done, and we hope they sign off with another big performance on Saturday.”

Ireland U18 Women v Wales U18 (Saturday 18 April, Wellington College, 12.00pm Irish Time)

15.Aoife Heaney (Claremorris/Connacht)

14. Rebecca Cahill (Portlaoise/Leinster)

13. Caitlin Crowe (Cavan/Ulster)

12. Lily Byrne (Dolphin/Munster)

11. Erin McConalogue (Inishowen/Ulster)

10. Siofra Hession (Creggs/Connacht)

9. Aoibhe Kelly (Tullamore/Leinster)

Orlaith Morrissy (Ballincollig/Munster)

2. Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)

3. Cara McLean (Larne/Ulster) Captain

4. Usha Daly O’Toole (Gorey/Leinster)

5. Olivia McKinley (Banbridge/Ulster)

6. Merisa Kiripati (Creggs/Connacht)

7. Lucia Dickinson (Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby)

8. Roisin Power (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Uillian Eilian (Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht)

17. Emma Jane Wilson (Port Dara/Leinster)

18. Kate Noons (PortDara/Leinster)

19. Diana Izekor (Longford/Leinster)

20. Roisin Ridge (Seapoint/Leinster)

21. Sally Kelly (Ennis/Munster)

22. Amy McConkey (Cooke/Ulster)

23. Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty/Munster)

24. Heidi Lyons (Naas/Leinster)

25. Leah Nealon (De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster