Ireland U18 Schools Named For Final Round Of Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools team, sponsored by PwC, to play Georgia in their final match of the 2025 Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival on Friday has been named.

Jonathan Ginnety of Castleknock College will captain the team for the final round; he is joined in the back row by Jon Rodgers and Adam Boyd.

Ben Guerin, Nathan Noble and Jamie Bohan make up the front row with Jamie Walsh and Frank Maher in the second row.

Connor McVicker starts at scrum-half and is partnered by Charlie O’Connor at out-half. Bernard White and Tom Bell form the centre pairing while the back three sees Finn Rowsome at fullback with Geoff O’Sullivan and, hattrick hero from Day 2, James Browne on the wings.

Ireland lost to Wales 32-24 in the opening round but bounced back with a six try, 38-24, win against Scotland on Day 2. Georgia lost 24-37 to Italy on Day 1 and 10-17 to Wales on Day 2.

Speaking about the tournament Wayne Mitchell, IRFU National Talent Squad & Talent ID Manager, said, ““All the players and management have been working extremely hard the past few weeks, and we’ve seen real progress in the training and matches we’ve had so far.

“There is a huge emphasis on player development at this tournament so it is important to us that everyone gets appropriate game time across all the matches. We have also rotated the match-day leadership across the games as part of that development.

“We’re looking forward to playing Georgia, as they have been very strong at this age grade for a number of years and we know it’s going to be physical, and it will be another great test for us.”

The match is live on irishrugby+ at 12.15pm Irish time.

Ireland U18 Schools v Georgia U18 (Friday 17 April, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, 12.15pm Irish Time)

15. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive College SJ/Munster Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

3. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

7. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

18. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)

19. Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

20. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

24. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

25. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)