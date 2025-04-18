Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face Wales In Newport
Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Sunday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales at Rodney Parade (Kick-off 3pm).
Edel McMahon returns to fitness to captain Ireland as they travel to Newport for a Round 4 showdown against Wales.
Stacey Flood, Anna McGann and Amee-Leigh Costigan are named in an unchanged back three, with Aoife Dalton and Enya Breen the midfield pairing, while Dannah O’Brien starts at out-half and Molly Scuffil-McCabe comes in for her first appearance of the Championship at scrum-half.
In the pack, Siobhán McCarthy, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang start in the front row, as Ruth Campbell and Dorothy Wall are selected in the engine room, while Brittany Hogan is at blindside flanker, captain McMahon at openside and Aoife Wafer at number eight.
On the bench, Cliodhna Moloney, Sadhbh McGrath, Christy Haney, Fiona Tuite and Claire Boles provide the forward reinforcements, with Emily Lane, Eve Higgins and Vicky Elmes Kinlan the backline options.
Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ1.
Ireland:
15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(17)
14. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)(9)
13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(21)
12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(27)
11. Amee-Leigh Costigan Railway Union RFC/Munster)(16)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(22)
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(20)
1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(7)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(33)
3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(44)
4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(5)
5. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(35)
6. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(30)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(32)(captain)
8. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(14)
Replacements:
16. Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(41)
17. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(13)
18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(22)
19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(13)
20. Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3)
21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(13)
22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(24)
23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(2).