End of Season – Women’s Rugby Network

The final online Women’s Rugby Network session this season, will take place on Tuesday 6 th May from 7-8pm and will cover the 2024/25 season and what have we learned to take into the next season.

Join us for a discussion with previous guest speakers, IRFU’s Medical Manager Development Game, Caithriona Yeomans and IRFU’s Head of Women’s Development, Amanda Greensmith, to review the initiatives developed to create a female friendly environment across the game.

We will also be joined by IRFU’s Head of Women’s Strategy, Lynne Cantwell who will outline thoughts on the future plans for the women’s game.

To make sure we answer your questions, please email them in advance to Anne Marie Hughes, to ensure we can discuss your topic of interest. There will also be break-out rooms for a chance to meet others in the women’s game, fellow coaches, referees, volunteers, players, all involved in the women’s game – everyone is welcome

We would encourage anyone who would like to join our network to join on our LinkedIn page