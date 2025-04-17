Sexton Joins British & Irish Lions Coaching Team For 2025 Tour

Lion #791 Sexton played 14 times in the famous red shirt, across two tours, during a glittering career for Leinster, Ireland, and Racing 92.

The former Ireland out-half, who is also set to take up a full-time expanded coaching role with the IRFU from Friday, August 1, started all three British & Irish Lions Tests against the Wallabies in 2013, and went on to face New Zealand as many times in 2017.

Commenting on today’s announcement of his involvement with Andy Farrell’s 2025 British & Irish Lions, Sexton said: “I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with the British & Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity.

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us.

“Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career, and my memories of those tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever.”

Farrell is the first Ireland head coach to lead the British & Irish Lions since Noel Murphy in 1980, and Irish Rugby is further represented in the Australia-bound coaching set-up by Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, John Fogarty, and now also Sexton.

Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel and England senior assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth complete the coaching team, having been unveiled to the media at Canterbury’s HQ in London last month.

The 39-year-old Sexton has been working with the Ireland Men’s squad in a part-time coaching capacity since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. Following the Lions tour, he will step into an assistant coach role with the Ireland team.

Farrell commented: “I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Lions tour to Australia, and the love that he had for the British & Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis.

“His influence on that Lions team and that Test series win, our only win in the last 24 years, should not be underestimated.

“His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions tour, and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches.”

Lions CEO Ben Calveley stated: “The 2025 Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Series is almost upon us and it is fantastic to confirm Johnny as one of Andy’s assistant coaches for the tour.

“Each of the coaches has been chosen to bring their expertise as we look to achieve a series victory in Australia, and we know Johnny will be a key part of that team.”

British & Irish Lions Chair and tour manager Ieuan Evans MBE added: “We are very excited to welcome Johnny into our coaching team for the tour of Australia this summer.

“We know he will bring a huge amount given his experience, and we are looking forward to welcoming him.”

The excitement levels are building ahead of the live British & Irish Lions squad announcement, in front of 2,000 supporters, at London’s O2 on Thursday, May 8. and the first chance to see the 2025 Lions in action when they make their debut in Dublin against the Pumas in nine weeks’ time.