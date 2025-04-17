King Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations And Rugby World Cup

The IRFU can confirm that Ireland back rower Erin King has unfortunately been ruled out of the remainder of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup after suffering a knee injury against England last weekend.

A Six Nations debutant against France last month, she will undergo surgery in Dublin today and begin her rehabilitation process under the expert guidance of the IRFU medical team at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

King, who was last November named the World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, will miss Ireland’s remaining Championship matches against Wales and Scotland, as well as this year’s much-anticipated World Cup, which takes place in England in August and September.

While a hugely disappointing setback, the 21-year-old, who played at the Paris Olympics last summer with the Ireland Women’s Sevens team, has time on her side.

With the best support and medical attention from the IRFU medical team, King will be back in green stronger than ever with much to work towards, including the 2026 Six Nations, the 2027 Women’s Lions tour to New Zealand, and the 2029 World Cup in Australia.

“I’m heartbroken to have suffered a serious knee injury that means I will miss the rest of the Six Nations along with the Rugby World Cup,” she said.

“It feels very unfair right now but I’ve had the best few months with this team, and I can’t wait to support in every way I can from the sidelines.

“It will be a long road ahead, but with the support I have from family, friends, and team-mates around me, I will learn to accept that everything happens for a reason, and if I stick to the process and rehab programme set out by the medical team, I’ll be back better.”