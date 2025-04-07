Ireland Squad Named For Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival
The Ireland U18 Women’s squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival which takes place at Wellington College in England.
Head Coach Matt Gill has named a 28 strong squad which includes five players already capped at this level – Bronagh Boggan, Cara McLean, Emma Jane Wilson, Siofra Hession, and Erin McConalogue.
Three players have also represented Ireland at U18 7s –Hession, McConalogue and Aoife Heaney.
The tournament follows a similar structure to last year with each team playing two thirty-minute matches on game days one and two and a full sixty minute match on the last day of the tournament.
Ireland will face Italy and England on Friday 11th, followed by Scotland and France on Tuesday 15th and then Wales on April 19th.
All matches will be streamed live on irishrugby+
Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – Six Nations U18s Women’s Festival
Forwards
Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster
Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster
Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster
Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby
Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster
Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster
Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht
Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster
Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster
Orlaith Morrissy – Ballincollig/Munster
Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster
Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht
Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster
Kate Noons – PortDara/Leinster
Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster
Backs
Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster
Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster
Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster
Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht
Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht
Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster
Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster
Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster
Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster
Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster
Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter
Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster
Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Fixtures
All matches in Wellington College and live on irishrugby+
Friday, April 11
Ireland v Italy, 4pm
England v Ireland, 5pm
Tuesday, April 15
Scotland v Ireland, 3pm
France v Ireland, 5pm
Saturday, April 19
Ireland v Wales, 12
Ireland U18 Women’s Management
Matt Gill – Head Coach
Murray Houston – Assistant Coach
Hannah Downey – Manager
Ann Caffrey – Athletic Development
Eva McPartlan – Physio
Valerie Hayes – Doctor
Luke Bonnar – Analysis