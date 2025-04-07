Ireland Squad Named For Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival

The Ireland U18 Women’s squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival which takes place at Wellington College in England.

Head Coach Matt Gill has named a 28 strong squad which includes five players already capped at this level – Bronagh Boggan, Cara McLean, Emma Jane Wilson, Siofra Hession, and Erin McConalogue.

Three players have also represented Ireland at U18 7s –Hession, McConalogue and Aoife Heaney.

The tournament follows a similar structure to last year with each team playing two thirty-minute matches on game days one and two and a full sixty minute match on the last day of the tournament.

Ireland will face Italy and England on Friday 11th, followed by Scotland and France on Tuesday 15th and then Wales on April 19th.

All matches will be streamed live on irishrugby+

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – Six Nations U18s Women’s Festival

Forwards

Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster

Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster

Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster

Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby

Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster

Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster

Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht

Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster

Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster

Orlaith Morrissy – Ballincollig/Munster

Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster

Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht

Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster

Kate Noons – PortDara/Leinster

Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster

Backs

Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster

Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster

Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster

Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht

Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht

Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster

Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster

Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster

Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster

Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster

Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter

Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster

Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Fixtures

All matches in Wellington College and live on irishrugby+

Friday, April 11

Ireland v Italy, 4pm

England v Ireland, 5pm

Tuesday, April 15

Scotland v Ireland, 3pm

France v Ireland, 5pm

Saturday, April 19

Ireland v Wales, 12

Ireland U18 Women’s Management

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Murray Houston – Assistant Coach

Hannah Downey – Manager

Ann Caffrey – Athletic Development

Eva McPartlan – Physio

Valerie Hayes – Doctor

Luke Bonnar – Analysis