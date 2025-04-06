Signapore 7s Match Tracker

Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s teams have finished 11th overall in the regular season standings on the HSBC SVNS Series following the results in Singapore.

Both sides will now head to LA where they will compete in the the high stakes relegation play-off competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger, with the top four placed teams securing their place on HSBC SVNS 2026.

Singapore 7s Day 2

A winning start to the day as Ireland Women beat Brazil 10-26 in the 9th place semi final. Robyn O’Connor got the scoring underway on 1 minute and tries followed from Kathy Baker, Megan Burns, and Alanna Fitzpatrick with Kate Farrell McCabe kicking three conversions.

They could not bring that scoring touch into the 9th place playoff, however, with a try from Clare Gorman the only reward in a 17-5 defeat to Spain. Ireland finish 10th in Singapore and out of the running for the finals in LA.

Ireland Men could only muster one try from Conor Philips in their 5th place semi final against a dominant Uruguay who scored five to win 5-27. Ireland face New Zealand in the 7th place playoff.

That proved to be a thrilling match with Ireland leading 7-5 at half time thanks to a try from Zac McConnell and the conversion from Ed Kelly. New Zealand went 7-19 up in the second half before Ireland fouhgt back with two tries from Dylan O’Grady and two crucial conversions from Kelly to win 21-19 and take 7th place.

Singapore 7s Day 1

Ireland Men booked a place in the 5th Place semi-final thanks to a win against France in their Pool. They face Uruguay in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ireland were 19-0 down at halftime but two Josh Kenny tries got them back in the game followed by scores from Hugo Lennox and Dylan O’Grady. Lennox kicked three conversions and Irelan won 19-26.

Earlier in the day Josh Costello scored their only try with Mark Roche converting as they lost 7-17 against Kenya.

Ireland Women lost their two pool matches to Fiji and France and face a 9th place semi-final playoff against Brazil at 3.33am on Sunday Morning as a result.

Kathy Baker scored twice and Kate Farrell McCabe added a conversion as Ireland lost their opening game 26-12 to Fiji. They failed to score in their second game as France beat them 17-0

Match Tracker

Saturday, April 5th, all kick-offs in Irish Time

Pool Stages

Fiji 26 Ireland W 12 – Match Centre

Ireland M 7 v Kenya 17 – Match Centre

France 17 v Ireland W 0 – Match Centre

Frace 19 v Ireland M 26 – Match Centre

Sunday, April 6th, all kick offs in Irish Time

9th place semi-final

Brazil 10 Ireland W 26 – Match Centre

5th place semi-final

Ireland M 5 Uruguay 27 – Match Centre

9th place playoff

Spain 17 Ireland W 5 – Match Centre

7th place playoff

Ireland M 21 New Zealand 19 – Match Centre