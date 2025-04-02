Field of dreams! ALDI Play Rugby competition gives schools the chance to line out at Aviva Stadium

ALDI is inviting primary schools across Ireland to enter for a chance to win a place at the ALDI Play Rugby NationalFestival in the home of Irish Rugby, Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, 30th of April.

ALDI Play Rugby is a non-contact primary schools rugby programme, developed by the Irish Rugby Football Union andsupported by ALDI. It offers primary school students a safe and fun introduction to rugby and aims to encourage children to get active, participate in regular exercise and eat healthily. Schools are provided with access to invaluable resources including sessions with Community Rugby Officers, online coaching and equipment.

Each year, the programme culminates in a national tournament in Aviva Stadium with the next generation of Irishrugby stars put through their paces by legends of the game. Among the stars due to appear at this year’s tournament areALDI Play Rugby ambassadors, Paul O’Connell, Beibhinn Parsons and Linda Djougang. Not to mention Irish team mascotand fan favourite, Kevin The Carrot.

Want to join them? To nominate your school, simply pick up an ALDI DRS Savings Card from any ALDI store and register the card online. Once that is done, complete the nomination form online by clicking here – using the final 13 digits of your savings card and tell ALDI why your school deserves to be chosen. Once nominations are closed, ALDI will select one lucky winner from each province to take part in the tournament! There will also be up to €500 in travel costs provided for each winning school.

ALDI’s DRS savings card is designed to encourage customers to return their bottles via the DRS system, which is present atevery ALDI store across the country. By loading the value of their DRS vouchers onto their ALDI Savings Card, customerscan conveniently keep all their deposited returns in the same place. The card can be topped up at ALDI checkouts, offeringcustomers a convenient way to save money or plan for future purchases, while supporting sustainability in their dailyshopping habits. It is also a great way to get the kids involved and give them the opportunity to nominate their school to take part in this year’s ALDI Play Rugby National Festival!

Speaking about the competition, Beibhinn Parsons, Irish women’s rugby international and ALDI Play Rugbyambassador, said: “When I was growing up, I always dreamed of playing in Aviva Stadium. Now ALDI Play Rugby is helping make that dream a reality for boys and girls across Ireland.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I wholeheartedly encourage all schools to put themselves forward. Best of luck and I look forward to seeing you all out on the pitch!”

Linda Djougang, Irish women’s rugby international and ALDI Play Rugby ambassador, added: “Having been an ambassador for the programme for many years, the ALDI Play Rugby festival is always a wonderful occasion.Not only does it give the next generation of Irish rugby stars the chance to take to the field at Aviva Stadium, but it helps instil healthy habits in boys and girls – something we can all agree is incredibly important. I’m already excited for this year’s event and look forward to meeting our winners!”

Entries close on Sunday April 13th.

To register your school or find out more, Click here.