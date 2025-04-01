New to Rugby?  Have Any Questions? Sign up to our Free Webinar

Have you ever wanted to ask a question about rugby but weren’t sure where or how? Have you ever wondered why referees penalise certain actions on the field? If so, we have the perfect webinar for you!

The IRFU Rugby Department is excited to announce an upcoming webinar, held in conjunction with the hugely successful Canterbury Give It A Try programme. This session is designed to answer all the questions you’ve ever had about rugby but may have been afraid to ask. The webinar will take place on Thursday 10th April, from 7-8pm.

Click here to register for the event and be a part of this informative webinar session.

This webinar is open to absolutely everyone, whether you are part of a club, school, community group, or simply a curious spectator. If you’re looking to explore a new activity, thinking about bringing your child to a rugby club, or just want to understand more about the sport, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about rugby.

During the webinar, attendees will explore a variety of topics, including:

What is Rugby? An introduction to the sport.

An introduction to the sport. Values of Rugby – Understanding the core principles that make rugby unique.

– Understanding the core principles that make rugby unique. What is Canterbury Give It A Try? – Learn about this fantastic programme designed to encourage participation.

– Learn about this fantastic programme designed to encourage participation. Access to Coaching Resources: What to coach? (formats of the game) How to coach? (Organisation and management) How to coach young female players?

Q&A Session– An open forum for all your rugby related questions.

Head of Women’s Rugby, Amanda Greensmith, shared her excitement about the initiative, emphasising the importance of inclusive and accessible learning opportunities for rugby enthusiasts, “Over the past number of seasons we have seen continual growth in the girls game due to programs like GIAT. We hope that this workshop will help to encourage more people to get involved with their clubs regardless of their experience in the game. With the 6 Nations over the last couple of week and as we head into a very exciting summer leading to WRWC 2025 there has never been a better time for people to Give It A Try with their local clubs.”

The session will be led by Colm Finnegan, IRFU National Rugby Development Manager, who highlighted the significance of breaking down barriers in the sport. “We want to create a welcoming space for everyone – whether as a player, parent, supporter, or volunteer. This webinar is a key step in making rugby more accessible by allowing people to ask any questions they have in a supportive environment.”

