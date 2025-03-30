EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Promotion Play-Offs Review

Ennis/Kilrush and Enniskillen will battle it out in next Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division promotion final , following strong second half showings to clear the first play-off hurdle.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION PROMOTION SEMI-FINALS:

Sunday, March 30 –

TUAM/OUGHTERARD 26 ENNIS/KILRUSH 34, Garraun Park

Scorers: Tuam/Oughterard: Tries: Amy Burns, Beibhinn Gleeson, Karly Tierney, Dominika Lukasik; Cons: Emma Burns 2, Éabha Ní Choisdealbha

Ennis/Kilrush: Tries: Lyndsey Clarke 3, Caoilfhionn Morrissey, Megan O’Connor, Ciara Coughlan; Cons: Emma Keane 2

HT: Tuam/Oughterard 19 Ennis/Kilrush 10

Inspired by young out-half Lyndsay Clarke’s hat-trick, Ennis/Kilrush booked their place in the promotion play-off decider after a dazzling display after the break got the better of Tuam/Oughterard.

Tuam/Oughterard led 19-10 at half-time thanks to courtesy of tries from Amy Burns, Beibhinn Gleeson, and Karly Tierney, along with two conversions from Emma Burns.

Unconverted first-half scores from Clarke and Caoilfhionn Morrissey kept Ennis/Kilrush in touch, before the visitors found another gear or two. Clarke (2), Megan O’Connor, and Ciara Coughlan all crossed to send the visitors through.

Winger Dominika Lukasik claimed the Galway side’s only try of the closing 40 minutes, but there was no denying the Munster Division 1 League and Cup champions. Coached by Gareth O’Hanlon, they have made the final just three years after coming together as a squad.

TUAM/OUGHTERARD: Aifric Ní Ghibne; Alicia Cummins Costello, Molly Boote, Amy Burns, Dominika Lukasik; Emma Burns, Saoirse Quinn; Niamh Corless, Naomi Ward, Ella Burns, Charlotte O’Grady, Grainne Hahessy, Aebha Lydon, Beibhinn Gleeson (capt), Karly Tierney.

Replacements: Aoife O’Callaghan, Doireann Byrne, Grainne O’Rourke, Éabha Ní Choisdealbha, Katie Creaven.

ENNIS/KILRUSH: Orna Moynihan; Megan O’Connor, Saskia Morrissey, Emma Keane, Ellis O’Flaherty; Lyndsay Clarke, Aishling Browne; Annie Lynch, Aisling Heapes, Ciara Coughlan, Nell Walsh, Laura Cooney, Micaela Glynn (capt), Eileen Keane, Caoilfhionn Morrissey.

Replacements: Meadbh O’Driscoll, Saoirse Reidy, Amy Flavin, Aoibheann Begley, Emily Anglim, Roisin Dillon, Anastasia Balmefrezol, Saoirse Downes.

ENNISKILLEN 3 MU BARNHALL 0, Mullaghmeen

Scorers: Enniskillen: Pen: Sophie Meeke

MU Barnhall: –

HT: Enniskillen 0 MU Barnhall 0

A penalty from scrum half Sophie Meeke proved priceless for Enniskillen who will have an opportunity gain promotion to the Energia All-Ireland League next weekend.

Just weeks after claiming the Ulster League title with Meeke producing a superb performance with the boot, she delivered once again to decide this closely-fought semi-final in the hosts’ favour.

It was a nip and tuck throughout, and while both teams creating scoring chances, ultimately it was Meeke who was the match winner as Skins claimed the scalp of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup champions.

ENNISKILLEN: Dearbhla Dillon; Karla Wiggins, Zara Flack, Farrah Cartin McCloskey, Lucy Thompson; Dolores Hughes (co-capt), Sophie Meeke; Sarah Adams, Amanda Farrell, Cora Balfour, Olivia Black, Kelly Beacom, Moya Hill, Rebecca Beacom (co-capt), Sarah Teague.

Replacements: Sophie Barrett, Kelly Quinn, Keri Elliott, Ciara Woods, Alex May Kernaghan, Sara Hamilton, Ella Cartin McCloskey.

MU BARNHALL: Amy Rushton; Alex Casey, Ciara Faulkner, Uxue Merino, Emma Brogan; Órfhlaith Murray (co-capt), Naïs Jaime Bouquet; Emily Byrne, Kelly Burke, Rebecca Francis, Holly Leach, Ellen Dunne, Claire Burke, Prudence Isaac, Katelynn Doran (co-capt).

Replacements: Aoibheann Healy, Hope Lowney, Alannah Fraser, Michelle Gorman, Anna Mai O’Brien, Aoife Corcoran, Sinead Farrell, Lia Branigan.

