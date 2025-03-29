‘It’s Really Built My Resilience’ – Reilly On Coming Back From A Second ACL Injury

Scrum half Aoibheann Reilly , one of three changes to the Ireland team this week , wants to get the attack firing on all cylinders and converting scoring chances after handling errors let them down against France .

A first win over Italy since 2022 could move Ireland (sponsored by Aon) into third place in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations table, and provide some considerable momentum heading into their next home match against reigning champions England in Cork.

First things first, their full focus is on getting the better of the Italians in head coach Fabio Roselli’s first game on home soil. Reilly missed Ireland’s last two trips to Parma, her debut coming after the 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifiers, and she was injured for the 2023 clash.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s encounter with the Azzurre (kick-off 4pm local time/3pm Irish time), she said: “After last weekend we weren’t happy with the performance we put out against France.

“At times we had phases that were really good but then we also weren’t clinical enough. This weekend that’s a big focus for us. Going after the win that we know we’re capable of.

“We know we have skilful players but at times we force things. In pressure moments, we just need to hold on to the ball and that’s where we really need to execute.

“These away games we really need to go after. It’s so important going into the World Cup in England being able to go away from home and get a win.”

Many of the people watching last week’s 27-15 defeat to France might not have known what Reilly had gone through to get on the pitch. Her second-half appearance off the bench came just over nine months after the second ACL injury of her career.

Her first one was in training during the summer of 2022, coming not long after her first four 15s international caps. The second ACL tear happened during the HSBC SVNS Grand Final event in Madrid last June, cruelly ruining her hopes of competing at the Olympics.

Only turning 24 last November, Reilly has certainly been through a lot. Coming out the other end of the long and challenging recovery process for a second time has clearly made her even more determined to succeed in the green jersey.

“I did my right ACL the first time and my left the second time. I had nine months of playing in between both. It was mentally very tough,” admitted the Ballinasloe RFC product.

“I knew hopefully once I got it right that would be the end of me in terms of long-term injuries. Coming back from the first one, I wanted to go to the Olympics and I also wanted that nine jersey for Ireland in the 15s game.

“I was really focused on putting my hand up for both teams. It was very tough but I had so many team-mates around me to support me and my family were amazing.

“Although it was a really tough moment, it’s really built me as a player and built my resilience. It was an experience that I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but I think it will really stand to me in the future.”

The Roscommon native had credit in the bank with Scott Bemand, having started six of his first eight matches in charge of Ireland. She partnered Dannah O’Brien at half-back for their last four 2024 Six Nations games, including the victories over Wales and Scotland.

Getting back to full fitness in time for the start of this year’s Championship was always a goal she had in mind, knowing how much of a motivating factor it was with the Rugby World Cup also fast approaching.

Aided by her experience with the first cruciate injury, the Blackrock College and Connacht star passed the different stages of her rehab programme at a quicker than expected rate, giving her the chance to play in the closing rounds of the Celtic Challenge.

She made two appearances for the Clovers, getting 62 minutes into her legs between the wins over Edinburgh and Gwalia Lightning. Her highlight was starting that final round clash in Ystrad Mynach where she squeezed over via a ruck for a try to mark her comeback.

A long-awaited return to the 15s international stage followed at Kingspan Stadium last week, with Reilly acknowledging: “It was a very emotional moment standing there for the anthems.

“When I tore my ACL for the second time, before the Olympics last summer, I was just focusing on getting back for that France game.

“I knew that everything had to go right in my rehab journey to get back on the pitch, so it was a big moment for me and my family just wearing the green again.”

The dual international added quite a string to her bow while rehabbing her knee, coming on board as a support analyst with the Ireland Men’s 15s squad. When the opportunity arose, she made sure to grasp it with both hands.

She was part of the analysis team for the Autumn Nations Series last November and the build-up to the recent Guinness Men’s Six Nations, while also gaining ‘great insight’ by shadowing Vinny Hammond and Alan Walsh on match days.

Already possessing a smart rugby brain, she felt her time with the Men’s side has helped to bring her game intelligence on even further, saying: “It was a great way for me to develop my knowledge off-pitch and see how they run things, and then also keep learning and growing my rugby IQ while I couldn’t be on-field.

“That was such a valuable experience and I’m very grateful to the IRFU and to the Men’s squad for that.

“While I was rehabbing here in HPC (the IRFU High Performance Centre), I would tailor my days with my physio so I could be there for their big pitch sessions, and then I headed over to Portugal for a few days for their (Six Nations) pre-camp, which was great.

“I also shadowed a bit on match day. I was with the analysis team and backroom staff, doing video and stats with (Head of Analytics & Innovation) Vinny Hammond and the lads.

“It was really great for developing my game, coming back when I knew I wasn’t able to play. I could still see areas of the game I could improve, so it was about widening my vision. Hopefully it will stand to me in the next few weeks.”

She added: “If you’re out with a long-term injury, you can work in a gym, but you can’t work on the field. That’s where you get growth in your game, week in and week out.

“But if you’re in a role where you’re observing people making mistakes but also doing things really well, that sticks to you as an influence. And you can remember that on the field, it will help influence your decisions. That’s what I got out of it.”

Reilly did manage to get to the Olympics in Paris, attending as a supporter after taking one of her brother’s tickets. Her family had booked the trip in advance, given she was a squad regular and had helped Ireland to win their first ever HSBC SVNS Series tournament in Perth last year.

She tried to be the ‘best supporter’, ‘soaking in the experience and being there for the girls’, but it was not the same as representing your country out on the pitch. That is why last week meant so much to her, coming off the bench for Emily Lane near the hour mark.

Breaking back into the starting XV to play Italy, the UCD Health & Performance Science graduate is determined to taste victory again with the national team, mindful of what a big year it could be for the girls in green.

“I do love the 15s game so the Rugby World Cup for me is everything. When we qualified last year, it was one of the best days ever.

“Qualifying (for the World Cup) is something I dreamed of since I picked up a rugby ball. Going to a World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport.

“So as soon as I got injured, my motivation was to put myself in the best spot to get on that plane to England (next August).

“I knew we had two warm-up games this summer so I really wanted to get back for this Six Nations. That’s how I stayed motivated,” she added.