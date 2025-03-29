EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 17 Previews

There were significant changes last week in the race for the play-offs in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A . Will Terenure College and Ballynahinch bounce back today in the penultimate round?

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 17:

Saturday, March 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (6th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (3rd), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDLWLWWL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWWWWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 96; Tries: Claytan Milligan 8; Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 106; Tries: Sean French 7

Preview: Sixth-placed Ballynahinch are still hoping to pick off two of the teams above in what could be a blanket finish to the regular season. A 13-point defeat at high-flying St. Mary’s College put a dent in their challenge,and they make four changes for the visit of Cork Constitution.

Ulster’s Reuben Crothers returns to the back row, and current Ireland Under-20 prop Tom McAllister also starts up front. Cork Con, who got back to winning ways at Young Munster, are three places and six points better off than ‘Hinch heading into the final two rounds.

The defending champions promote second row Eoin Quitler from the bench for this trip to County Down. His inclusion, at the expense of Ronán O’Sullivan, sees Sean Duffy switch to blindside flanker, and Jack Kelleher, a try scorer last week against the Cookies, moves to the openside.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Cork Constitution 10 Ballynahinch 7, Temple Hill; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Cork Constitution 51 Ballynahinch 21, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

GARRYOWEN (10th) v CLONTARF (1st), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLLLLLLW; Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 49; Tries: Donnacha Byrne 4; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 172; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 12

Preview: With 10 points still on offer, the best that Garryowen can do is finish level with UCD, who still have a much superior scoring difference. As final home fixtures go, they do not come much tougher than entertaing the table toppers, who have won their last four matches.

Munster back rower Brian Gleeson will pack down at number 8 for the Light Blues, who also bring in Ronan Quinn and Dutch hooker Lars Linnenbank. Peter Maher and fellow back Connor Fahy, who returns from Ireland Under-20 duty, are Clontarf’s two changes in personnel.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan touched down twice against UCD, taking his season’s haul to a dozen tries. They need one more win to secure their third home semi-final in four seasons. A draw may even be enough, depending on how Cork Con and Lansdowne fare on their travels.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 14, 2023: Garryowen 13 Clontarf 19, Dooradoyle; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Clontarf 29 Garryowen 21, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (2nd) v CITY OF ARMAGH (8th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLWLLWWW; City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWLWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 146; Tries: Mark Fogarty 14; City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 8

Preview: St. Mary’s College have hit top form again at just the right time, putting together three bonus point wins since losing at Terenure College last month. Goal-kicking full-back Conor Hayes has been hugely influential for them, scoring 41 points as they regained second place.

A home semi-final is the carrot in front of Mary’s, but visitors City of Armagh are still hoping to finish clear of the relegation play-off spot. With their top flight status on the line, Chris Parker’s men are aiming to upset the odds like they did when they tripped up Terenure back in October.

Josh Watterson will steer the ship from out-half for Armagh, who also bring Griffin Phillipson, Josh Cunningham, and Ulster’s James McCormick into their pack. Mary’s winger Mark Fogarty is the division’s top try scorer with 14 tries, two clear of ‘Tarf’s Donnellan.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 4, 2023: City of Armagh 23 St. Mary’s College 20, Palace Grounds; Saturday, September 28, 2024: City of Armagh 22 St. Mary’s College 32, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (5th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (7th), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDWWWLLL; Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWLLWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 83; Tries: Jordan Coghlan 7; Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 112; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 8

Preview: Injuries and an untimely loss of form have contributed to Terenure College losing three successive games, including last week’s 32-point reversal at the hands of Lansdowne. However, they can still make the play-offs, lying just three points behind Lansdowne, and four off Cork Con.

Caolan Dooley and Peter Sylvester provides ‘Nure with a big boost by returning at full-back and inside centre respectively. Aran Egan slots in at out-half following Conor McKeon’s broken ankle last week. Visitors Young Munster only have pride to play for as they are too far behind the top four.

The Cookies, who could not avoid a 10th league defeat at home to Cork Con, give strong-running centre Fionn Gibbons his first start since returning from a long-term knee injury. Four more Munster players, Patrick Campbell, Shay McCarthy, Jake O’Riordan, and Evan O’Connell, also feature.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Terenure College 25 Young Munster 10, Lakelands Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Young Munster 34 Terenure College 30, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

UCD (9th) v LANSDOWNE (4th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LLLWLWLLLLLLWLWL; Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: James Tarrant 64; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 10; Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 98; Tries: Andy Marks 11

Preview: Lansdowne are the Division 1A team with the best record of late, as they travel to Belfield gunning for a fifth straight victory. Scoring five unanswered tries against Terenure was very much a statement of intent, and unsurprisingly they will field the same matchday squad here.

Leinster Academy youngster Liam Molony continues at openside flanker for Declan Fassbender’s side, and winger Rob Hedderman has come to the fore with three tries in the last two rounds. 15 points was the difference when the students lost out in the first meeting in late September.

Sitting second-from-bottom with Armagh just two points above them, UCD need to deliver a season’s best performance against top four opposition. Oisin Spain and Dan Barron both come into the back row, and Ben Brownlee, who recently played for Munster against Leicester Tigers, joins Tom Murtagh in midfield.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, January 12, 2024: Lansdowne 30 UCD 26, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Lansdowne 25 UCD 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

There are still a few things to iron out coming towards the end of another absorbing Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B campaign. Not least the finishing order at the bottom of the table where five points cover Shannon, Highfield, and Dublin University.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 17:

Saturday, March 29

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

HIGHFIELD (9th) v UCC (5th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WLLLLLLLWWLWLLWW; UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 102; Tries: Travis Coomey 7; UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 94; Tries: Sean Condon 9

Preview: A local derby with plenty at stake at both ends of the table. Highfield hoping to avoid a playoff, UCC on the other hand hoping to make one.

Having possibly turned a chapter in recent weeks, Highfield are in great shape to automatically stay up, but need to defeat their local rivals to keep that chance alive. Score difference keeps them in the bottom two, having won their last two home ties over UCC, they will have confidence, but fell to a 25 point defeat earlier this season.

Tomas O’Leary’s students are two points adrift of Old Wesley in fourth spot, and it could go right down to the final day to determine who finishes in that place. A win for UCC is top priority this weekend, and a bonus point would certainly close the gap even further. After their win over Queen’s last weekend, UCC will be in strong from.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Highfield 24 UCC 17, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: UCC 39 Highfield 14, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWLWLW; Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLWLWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 147; Tries: Dylan Murphy 8; Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 134; Tries: Barry Galvin 10

Preview: A place in the playoffs is secured for Nenagh, and in back to back home ties look to confirm second place in another clash with a Dublin side, as Blackrock make the trip to Tipperary.

Ormond have had the season to remember in 1B, and have done their business well. Head Coach and player Derek Corcoran has overseen a very strong squad, with Conor McMahon continuing to top the scoring charts. In rich form since their Munster Senior Challenge Cup win they are out to continue this form to the playoffs.

Two points was the difference when Nenagh took home the points in Stradbrook earlier this season, and Blackrock will be hungry for revenge. Having not yet guaranteed a place in the top four, a result for them would be enough, be that a win or a draw, but they could challenge Nenagh for a home semi-final if they win this. Could well be a dress rehearsal for a play-off semi-final.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 21, 2024: Nenagh Ormond 20 Blackrock College 10, New Ormond Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Blackrock College 36 Nenagh Ormond 38, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWWWWWWWL; Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 109; Tries: Calum Dowling 16; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 75; Tries: Oscar Cawley 7

Preview: Having lost one Dublin derby last weekend, Old Belvedere aim to pick up points this weekend as they welcome Trinity to Ollie Campbell Park. A first home clash since Belvo were crowned champions.

Only the second time this season that Belvo suffered defeat in the All Ireland League, and will look for a swift reply to win their last home tie of the season. As they prepare for the return to 1A, Belvo will want to change things up for these final games and give other players a run, but top try scorers Calum Dowling and Jack Keating aim to continue their scoring form.

Trinity are on the verge of the drop zone. Just 20 points of score difference keeps them in eight spot, and one slip up at this point in the season could prove costly. The students coughed up points to Highfield in a late defeat last Saturday, and lost 43-19 in the reverse tie.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, February 10, 2017: Dublin University 26 Old Belvedere 15, College Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Dublin University 19 Old Belvedere 43, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

OLD WESLEY (4th) v SHANNON (10th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLWWLWLLL; Shannon: LWLLWLLLLLLLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 136; Tries: Paidi Farrell 9; Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 67; Tries: Oisin Minogue 4

Preview: Win or bust potentially for both Old Wesley and Shannon at opposite ends of the table. A defeat for Wesley could hand UCC an advantage in the top four race going into the last round, while a loss for Shannon could relegate them down to 2A.

That two point gap to UCC is far from a safe one, and with how competitive this Division is, narrow margins could decide it all come next weekend. A win here could well secure top four for Wesley, Woodleigh Park would determine that also, and with not much score difference between the pair, it is another factor to consider. The Dubliners will aim to win their last home clash of the season.

It really is a dogfight down at the bottom of the table, and if Shannon left here with a bonus point win, it would see Trinity and Highfield slip into the bottom two, provided they fail to secure any points. After they dropped down this season, Shannon hope to avoid another relegation, and looked to have turned a page, winning their last two games.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 22, 2023: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final: Shannon 24 Old Wesley 6, Thomond Park back pitch; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Shannon 23 Old Wesley 13, Thomond Park back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v NAAS (6th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWLWLWLWL; Naas: LWWLWLLLLLWLWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Josh Stevens 8; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 120; Tries: Jack Sheridan 10

Preview: The maths still puts Queen’s and Naas in the race for fourth spot, results elsewhere would also prove crucial to that fact, but this eight pointer is crucial for both sides.

Queen’s had to endure a playoff last season, and if they can end on a high note this season, we might see them challenge for promotion. A lot of factors need to go in their favour. Wesley and UCC need to lose their next two games, and Queen’s need maximum points to avoid any losing bonus points helping those teams.

The same can be said for Naas, who have a healthier score difference of the pair. Queen’s lost by the minimum to UCC last weekend, making it just two wins in their last five outings. While Naas have the same record, and lost by five points to Shannon. It will be tough to call a winner here, Naas won the reverse tie 61-21, while they lost by two points at The Dub last March.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Queen’s University 33 Naas 31, Newforge Sports Complex; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Naas 61 Queen’s University 21, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

