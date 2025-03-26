Student Sport Ireland 3rd Level Rugby Finals Day 

Dublin City University will play host to this year’s Student Sport Ireland and IRFU Cup Finals today, Wednesday March 26 th , with five finals down for decision across two venues, namely DCU Sports Campus St Claires, and DCU Morton Stadium.

Action will get underway with a sole fixture in DCU Sports Campus at 12 noon as University College Cork and South-East Technological University Carlow meet in the Women’s Rugby Tier 2 Cup Final.

The first of the quadruple header of games in DCU Morton Stadium will be the meeting of Dublin City University 2 and Munster Technological University Kerry at 12.30pm in the Men’s Rugby Tier 3 Cup Final.

Current champions University College Cork 2 will take on Munster rivals Technological University of the Shannon Midwest in the Men’s Tier 2 Cup final at 3pm, after UCC got the better of University of Galway and TUS Midwest overcame Ulster University Coleraine/Magee in their respective semi-final.

The Brendan Johnston Cup now in its 9th year will kick off at 5.30pm, defending champions Dublin City University have progressed back to another final and were comfortable winners over SETU Carlow in the semi-final. In the final University College Cork will compete in their first ever Brendan Johnston Cup final as they progressed to the final with a great battle against Technological University Dublin in the semi-final.

This year’s Women’s Tier 1 Cup Final will kick off at 8pm and it is a Dublin derby with Dublin City University taking on University College Dublin in what promises to be a fantastic decider. UCD got the better of University of Limerick in UL in a memorable semi-final, while DCU were dominant in their victory over University of Galway.