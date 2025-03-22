EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 16 Previews

Two titanic Dublin derbies, and a mouth-watering all-Munster tie, top the bill this afternoon as Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A launches into its last block of regular season matches.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 16:

Saturday, March 22

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v GARRYOWEN (10th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWLWLL; Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 8; Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 33; Tries: Donnacha Byrne 4

Preview: Nothing short of a win is needed by Garryowen this weekend to avoid their relegation being confirmed. City Of Armagh are just two points above the bottom two, and a result here would ease their worries around having to battle through the play-offs.

It was a round 16 win over Shannon last season that went a long way to securing Armagh’s safety. While Chris Parker’s men come into this game on the back of two defeats, they were impressive winners of their most recent two home fixtures against Terenure College and Young Munster.

Garryowen, who lost 13-6 when they last met Armagh in October, are on a 14-match losing streak coming into this clash. All the Light Blues can do is what is within their control at the Palace Grounds, and hope that league leaders Clontarf can do them a favour against second-from-bottom UCD.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Garryowen 6 City of Armagh 13, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

CLONTARF (1st) v UCD (9th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWWLWWW; UCD: LLLWLWLLLLLLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 164; Tries: Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan 10 each; UCD: Points: James Tarrant 64; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 10

Preview: Having opened up a three-point lead at the summit, Clontarf are on course to secure a home semi-final. However, a Dublin derby is never an easy encounter, especially with their round 16 visitors, UCD, in the midst of a scrap to avoid finishing in the bottom two.

Andy Wood’s Clontarf side are aiming for a fourth straight victory, and having struck late against both Cork Constitution and Terenure, they will want to maintain that hard-earned momentum. Only once this season have they lost on home soil.

UCD come into this game following an impressive performance against City Of Armagh, and they also won their Colours match against Dublin University last week. Bobby Sheehan, with 10 tries to his name so far, captains the students from the front row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 23, 2024: UCD 38 Clontarf 32, UCD Bowl; Saturday, October 5, 2024: UCD 15 Clontarf 30, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

LANSDOWNE (5th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWWLWWW; Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDWWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 91; Tries: Andy Marks 11; Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 83; Tries: Jordan Coghlan 7

Preview: A second Dublin derby offering in the top flight this weekend, with Lansdowne’s pursuit of a top four finish certainly gathering pace, Having lost in the last two rounds, there is pressure on Terenure College, who are still third but with a number of teams nipping at their heels.

Terenure’s lead over Lansdowne in fifth spot is now just two points, and another close battle is expected after they won the early season meeting, 28-22, at Lakelands Park. Conor McKeon and Alan Bennie pair up at half-back, with Andy Cosgrave a potential debutant on the bench.

Energia Bateman Cup champions Lansdowne have shown a winning mentality by overcoming Ballynahinch, Young Munster, and defending champions Cork Con in their last three outings. Liam Molony starts at openside flanker, and fellow Leinster Academy player Hugo McLaughlin is on the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 20, 2024: Semi-Final – Terenure College 31 Lansdowne 28, Lakelands Park; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Terenure College 28 Lansdowne 22, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (2nd) v BALLYNAHINCH (6th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLWLLWW; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDLWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 127; Tries: Mark Fogarty 13; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 90; Tries: Claytan Milligan 7

Preview: It has been a brilliant return to Division 1A for St. Mary’s College, and another result for Mark McHugh’s charges this weekend – a third victory on the trot – would move them a step closer to claiming home advantage in next month’s semi-finals.

Mary’s really showed their firepower last time out against Garryowen, crossing the whitewash nine times with winger Mark Fogarty (13 tries) now out on his own at the top of the try-scoring charts. His back-three colleague, Conor Hayes, is the division’s second top points scorer with 127 points.

However, having beaten the Dubliners 36-33 earlier in the season, Ballynahinch will fancy their chances of doubling up. Head coach Adam Craig and try-scoring backs Conor Rankin, George Pringle, and Mark Best are all back on club duty, fresh from helping the Ireland Club XV to beat Portugal last week.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 13, 2019: Ballynahinch 41 St. Mary’s College 15, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Ballynahinch 36 St. Mary’s College 33, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (4th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWLLWLL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWWWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 104; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 8; Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 91; Tries: Sean French 7

Preview: Munster’s Patrick Campbell will make his return from a shoulder injury, starting at full-back for Young Munster in this eagerly-awaited provincial derby showdown with Cork Constitution. The Cookies won 22-21 when they last hosted Con in the league in December 2023.

The last two rounds did not go to plan for either side, with Munsters now a dozen points behind Con in fourth place. It was a rare home defeat for the Leesiders last time out, going down 28-12 to Lansdowne with Sean French’s seventh try of the campaign their highlight from that game.

Jonny Holland’s men had 20 points to spare when they entertained Young Munster back in October, boosted by tries from French, Adam Maher, and Matthew Bowen. With a tough run-in to navigate their way through, they have some work to do in order to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 13, 2024: Cork Constitution 23 Young Munster 13, Temple Hill; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Cork Constitution 25 Young Munster 5, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

With three rounds to go in Men’s Division 1B, Old Belvedere have been confirmed as champions but the race to reach the play-offs is coming to a fascinating conclusion. Meanwhile, the bottom three teams are separated by eight points in the fight to avoid relegation.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 16:

Saturday, March 22

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLWLWWWL; Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 123; Tries: Barry Galvin 9; Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 109; Tries: Calum Dowling 15

Preview: The title is wrapped up, they have enjoyed the celebrations, but for newly-crowned champions Old Belvedere they want to end the season in strong fashion. No better way to kick off their last three games than a Dublin derby away to Blackrock College.

Blackrock currently occupy third place and want to avoid dropping any points to the chasing pack. With the chance of a home semi-final also still up for grabs in the promotion/relegation play-offs, this game has a huge amount riding on it for James Blaney’s men.

One point separated these teams at Ollie Campbell Park back in October, a late Calum Dowling try not enough to turn the tide. ‘Belvo will not have any hangovers from their title-clinching efforts against Nenagh Ormond, and will have revenge on their minds. They also lost 21-17 at Stradbrook last season.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 23, 2024: Blackrock College 21 Old Belvedere 17, Stradbrook; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Old Belvedere 34 Blackrock College 25, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th) v HIGHFIELD (9th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWLWL; Highfield: WLLLLLLLWWLWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 62; Tries: Oscar Cawley 6; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 94; Tries: Travis Coomey 7

Preview: At the lower end of the table, this game is a ‘must win’ for Highfield. If they can deliver five points in the capital, it would put hosts Dublin University into the drop zone. Vice-versa, a win for Tony Smeeth’s Trinity side would help to boost their hopes of staying up in the second tier.

With two wins from their last five games, the students have had a mixed run of form, and Highfield have done well to close the gap. Dropping points to Queen’s University now has their opponents right on the tails, but this group are well able to get results.

Getting a result has not been easy for Highfield, but to their credit they delivered when it mattered against Blackrock College last time out. That confidence boost will serve them well going into this encounter. A pair of Eoin Dorgan tries late on sealed that hard-fought victory over ‘Rock.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: Highfield 20 Dublin University 26, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

NAAS (6th) v SHANNON (10th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LWWLWLLLLLWLWLW; Shannon: LWLLWLLLLLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 115; Tries: Jack Sheridan 10; Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 67; Tries: Oisin Minogue 4

Preview: Crucial league points on offer concerning both ends of the table at Forenaughts. Home side Naas are eight point off the top four, while Shannon have eight points to make up in their bid to break out of the bottom two So, this is big game for both to start off this important block.

Johne Murphy’s charges are still in the race to reach the play-offs. Delivering a 57-20 result against Old Wesley last time out was certainly a statement performance. Ever-reliable kicker Peter Osborne now has 115 points to his name, and winger Jack Sheridan has tallied up 10 tries.

Shannon, who have fond memories of beating the Cobras in a 2022 promotion play-off final, have picked up points in their recent outings, including a 20-10 triumph over UCC. Former Buccaneers back rower Cian McCann came to the fore for the Limerick men, scoring a try in each half.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 30, 2022: Promotion Play-Off Final – Shannon 30 Naas 15, Coonagh; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Shannon 18 Naas 23, Thomond Park back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd) v OLD WESLEY (4th), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWLWL; Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLWWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 138; Tries: Dylan Murphy 8; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 130; Tries: Paidi Farrell 8

Preview: After becoming the first Tipperary team to lift the Munster Senior Challenge Cup, Nenagh Ormond are quickly back to All-Ireland League matters. This top four clash with Old Wesley brings together the division’s top two points scorers – Conor McMahon (138) and Ian Cassidy (130).

Nenagh are leading the charge for a second place finish, although they have lost three of their last five Division 1B games. Even still, if they can get the result here, Derek Corcoran’s promotion-chasing outfit will have a coveted home semi-final within their grasp.

Having run new champions Old Belvedere close, Old Wesley were frustrated with how they played against Naas. They conceded four tries during the final 20 minutes, and will have been working hard on their defence in the meantime. These teams drew 22-all when they faced off in Donnybrook back in October.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 31, 2015: Old Wesley 17 Nenagh Ormond 15, Donnybrook; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Old Wesley 22 Nenagh Ormond 22, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

UCC (5th) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLLWL; Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWLWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 80; Tries: Sean Condon 9; Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Lorcan McLoughlin 7

Preview: A real ‘eight-pointer’ in terms of league matters, and there is also the carrot of senior intervarsity silverware. The prestigious Dudley Cup is on the line, with Queen’s University, the 33-14 conquerors of Dublin University in the last round, being challenged this time by UCC at the Mardyke.

UCC last won the trophy in 2001, so Tomás O’Leary’s young guns will be suitably fired up to deliver a winning display on home turf – and especially to right the wrongs of their disappointing loss to Shannon at the start of the month. Wesley sit six points above them in fourth place.

Queen’s want to avenge a 50-14 home defeat to the Cork students. Derek Suffern’s side have only won once away from home this season, overcoming Highfield 35-17 in round 8. They will have 11 Ulster Academy players in the starting line-up, including the lock pairing of Joe Hopes and captain Charlie Irvine.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Queen’s University 10 UCC 41, Dub Lane; Saturday, October 5, 2024: Queen’s University 14 UCC 50, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

