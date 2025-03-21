#EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens
It is no surprise to see members of the victorious Ireland Club XV leading some of the player ranking categories heading into the final three rounds of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 15:
POINTS –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 164
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 127
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 104
Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 93
James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 91
Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 91
Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 90
Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 83
Aran Egan (Terenure College) 72
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 65
TRIES –
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 13
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 11
Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 10
Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 10
Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 10
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 8
Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster) 8
Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 7
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 7
Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 7
Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 7
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 7
KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 12 made/12 attempts – 100%
Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 14/16 – 88%
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 62/73 – 85%
Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 32/38 – 84%
Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 14/17 – 82%
Dylan Hicks (Garryowen) 12/15 – 80%
Conor McKeon (Terenure College) 4/5 – 80%
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 11/14 – 79%
Steve McMahon (Lansdowne) 10/13 – 77%
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 46/61 – 75%
Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 33/44 – 75%
SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 212
John Forde (Cork Constitution) 204
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 183
Conor Tonge (UCD) 176
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 173
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 163
Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen) 160
Sam Glasgow (City of Armagh) 160
Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 159
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 149
DOMINANT TACKLES –
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 29
John Forde (Cork Constitution) 23
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 22
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 22
Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 20
Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 19
Jerry Cahir (Lansdowne) 18
Oisin McCormack (Garryowen) 15
Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 15
Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 15
CARRIES –
Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 194
John Vinson (Clontarf) 174
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 138
Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen) 130
Ruben Moloney (UCD) 130
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 127
Will Hickey (Terenure College) 122
Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 120
Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 120
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 119
RUNNING METRES –
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1197.9
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1196.5
Ruben Moloney (UCD) 1173.3
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 1099.6
John Vinson (Clontarf) 1063.2
Craig Adams (Terenure College) 949.7
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 925.1
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 921.8
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 889.6
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 880.2
KICKS –
Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 115
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 108
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 101
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 89
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 88
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 84
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 72
James Tarrant (UCD) 68
Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 68
Jake O’Riordan (Young Munster) 60
KICKING METRES –
Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 3462.4
Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 2892.5
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 2694.1
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 2574.6
James Tarrant (UCD) 2116.1
Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 2091.1
Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 2065.6
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 1823.2
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1697.4
Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 1655.4
OFFLOADS –
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 19
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 16
Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 15
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 13
Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 12
Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 11
Ben Brownlee (UCD) 11
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 11
Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne) 11
Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College) 11
LINEBREAKS –
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 17
Craig Adams (Terenure College) 16
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 15
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 15
Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 15
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 14
Henry McErlean (Terenure College) 14
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 14
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 14
Oisin Pepper (Young Munster) 13
TACKLE BREAKS –
Ruben Moloney (UCD) 59
Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 52
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 44
Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 44
Gordon Wood (Garryowen) 44
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 44
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 42
Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne) 41
Craig Adams (Terenure College) 41
John Vinson (Clontarf) 41
BREAKDOWN STEALS –
John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 15
Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 13
Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh) 10
Adam McBurney (Young Munster) 9
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 9
Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 8
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 8
Adam Melia (Terenure College) 7
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 7
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 6
Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen) 6
Luke Clohessy (Terenure College) 6
Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 6
LINEOUT TAKES –
Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 98
Dan Barron (UCD) 93
Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 80
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 76
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 64
Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 57
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 53
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 52
Finn McCall (Garryowen) 48
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 47
LINEOUT STEALS –
Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 13
Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 12
Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 8
Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 8
Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 8
Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 7
David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 7
Adam Melia (Terenure College) 6
Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 6
MINUTES PLAYED –
Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1200
Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 1200
Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1200
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 1182
Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 1177
Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 1174
Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1171
Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 1154
Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 1153
Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 1139
